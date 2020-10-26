Canadian Hero Fund Announces 2020 Scholarship Recipients

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Hero Fund is pleased to announce its 2020 scholarship program with a total of $30,000 in scholarships that will be provided to children of fallen Canadian Forces personnel. Six children from across the country will be the recipients of this year's scholarships.

All of the recipients have lost a parent actively serving in the Canadian Forces. The scholarships, which help defray the cost of post-secondary education, serve to recognize the enormous sacrifice made by Canadian Forces members and provide valuable support to their families.

This year, the scholarship announcement is as important as ever, as COVID-19 impacts not only charitable donors but the scholarship recipients too. Canadians have seen first-hand the important role Canadian Forces play within their community and not simply in foreign combat. Commenting on this year's scholarship announcement, Director and Co-Founder Alan Fraser said, "We are honoured to be making a true difference in the lives of these Canadian Forces families; there is no better gift than education and we could not do this work without the continued support of Canadians."

About the Canadian Hero Fund

Founded by young Canadians in 2009, the Canadian Hero Fund is a registered charity dedicated to assisting military families, with a focus on grassroots initiatives and youth engagement. Since 2010, the Fund has allocated over $330,000 to family members of fallen Canadian soldiers via post-secondary scholarships.

