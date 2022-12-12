CANADIAN HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS HAVE A LOT TO SAY IN 'UNCENSORED' SURVEY STUDY ALLOWS HEALTHCARE PROS TO VENT IN THEIR OWN WORDS

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - As part of National healthcare industry research, Blu Ivy Group asked 359 Healthcare workers a simple (and open) question 'What would you like to add about the state of healthcare in Canada?"

The study was commissioned by Employer Brand Consultancy Blu Ivy Group (and conducted among Canadian healthcare professionals who are members of the Angus Reid Forum) The following are the uncensored comments from actively working Canadian healthcare professionals.

State of Chaos?

Other healthcare worker: "Staff are stressed, burnt out and leaving or want to leave. It seems like the government is letting it crash so they can introduce private health care."

Nurse: "The public is woefully unaware (or willfully ignorant) of the disaster that our healthcare system is. Senior admin and government officials do not care about what's happening at the clinical level."

Doctor: "It's not the pandemic. This has been a long time coming — underfunding, burnout, poor efforts at retention, horrible working conditions and regulations, boomers retiring and getting sick. Malignant governmental and societal neglect of healthcare."

"We've lauded our healthcare workers as frontline heroes risking their lives and sacrificing their well-being to keep us safe. But the truth is that they are human—just like us," said Stacy Parker, Managing Director, and Co-Founder of the Blu Ivy Group. "When we elevate our healthcare workers to hero status, we ignore their humanity. Heroes don't need our help, but humans do. Working under such punishing conditions has taken a toll, and many have reached their limit."

Frontline Fears:

Nurse: "… It's incredibly unsafe how the high rate of turnover has left a skeleton crew of novice nurses running traumas in a busy ED (Emergency Department)."

Nurse: "The nursing shortage is so unsafe for our community. Nurses are missing breaks. Or being forced to leave 8-12 critical ED (Emergency Department) patients (cardiac monitored) to be covered by a single nurse. Staff need to feel valued and appreciated to stick around."

Nurse: "I am disappointed that Healthcare seems to be a numbers game of pushing along as many patients as we can to get out of backlog of surgeries. It doesn't feel good to be a nurse about 50 % of the time."

Administrative aggravations:

Nurse: "I used to have three managers. Now there are well over 20 various managers and directors, and no one is held accountable. It's a horrifying top-heavy disaster and a huge waste of health care money."

Nurse: "There are too many incompetent administrators right now. Decisions are being made from the top down, which is putting patients, staff, and everyone at risk."

Nurse: "Admin needs an overhaul. There is often 3 people doing a one-person job."

Serious Solutions:

Nurse: "No one is listening to the frontline staff. People are not staying in one job their whole lives anymore. We need to make smaller, more flexible rotations to retain staff. The working conditions are absolutely horrendous right now! Mandating nurses every shift is just driving them away in droves."

Nurse: "… Get rid of health care authorities too much hierarchy, abysmal communication, hire, fire all managers and directors who do not or are not able to work in the areas they manage. They would have to work a shift once a month in all the areas they manage. Go back to training all nurses in the hospitals like they used to."

Other Healthcare Worker: "Fast tracking trained immigrants is necessary to save our health system. I haven't had a family doctor in 27 years."

Doctor: "Healthcare is running like a neglected old car ... improving the system would require a costly and thoughtful set of interventions for which there is limited political will, or interest in listening to people who are pretty familiar with how it runs. There's a serious HR problem that won't be fixed by reallocating who gets what, who pays for what, or what technology/screens we look at."

A final message to Healthcare Management:

"The employer brand of the medical profession is now at a tipping point. An immediate repair to recruitment strategy, retention and trust in the workplace must be a key priority of leaders in 2023 for the industry to have a fighting chance of survival. Healthcare in Canada is only as good as the people that work within its institutions. Our medical workers want to provide excellent care but cannot do so if they don't feel good at work or about the work they do. It's time employers and policymakers support our medical professionals with real change in the workplace, added Parker. "Employer brand strategy is the most efficient way for employers to simultaneously listen to talent, improve the employee experience, and elevate pride and preference for the work."

Survey Methodology:

From Sept 26 to October 5, 2022, Blu Ivy Group conducted a study interviewing 359 health care workers (consisting of doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers including medical technicians and paramedics) who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size would yield a margin of error +/- 5.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

