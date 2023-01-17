MONTRÉAL, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Éduc'alcool takes note of the new Canadian Guidelines on Alcohol and Health released earlier today and commits to pursuing its primary mission: to inform, provide tools and educate Quebecers and to influence collective actions on alcohol consumption. The goal of the organization is to raise awareness about drinking contexts and healthy lifestyles and to prevent the risks associated with excessive alcohol consumption.

Generate public support

The organization welcomes the initiative to bring the subject of alcohol consumption and health back to the forefront and will work - as it has for the past 31 years - to convey valid and clear messages, with examples, in order to promote understanding and then adherence to them by Quebecers.

Éduc'alcool is pleased to see that revisions have been made to the final version of the new guidelines and that concerns expressed to the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSUA) during last fall's consultation have been addressed. Supported by its scientific advisors, the organization had in fact mentioned the importance of recommendations to be presented on a daily rather than weekly basis in order to avoid people consuming all their weekly drinks on the same day, which is not recommended. In addition, Éduc'alcool had proposed that the guidelines on alcohol and pregnancy be clarified and developed further.

"In our opinion, it is essential that the guidelines be perceived as simple and acceptable by the public to avoid being counterproductive in terms of prevention, and it was with this in mind that we submitted our suggestions and requested certain clarifications from the CCSUA," emphasizes Geneviève Desautels, Executive Director of Éduc'alcool.

The organization is eager to work in collaboration with public health officials so that the messages conveyed are coherent and allow Quebecers to understand their relative risk related to individual vulnerabilities.

Éduc'alcool will continue to develop its campaigns to reflect the current state of scientific knowledge, while ensuring that it continues to provide the public with accurate information, particularly through its scientific publications, which are available in French and English on its website. The organization will also continue to tailor messages to target populations in order to have maximum impact on their healthy consumption habits.

"We want the guidelines to be clear, solidly supported, include collective and individual actions, and appeal to people's intelligence. This is why we find the new directive requiring that the number of standard drinks contained according to alcohol content and volume be displayed on the containers very relevant. It is in this sense that we wish to inform, raise awareness and provide tools to the population," continues Ms. Desautels.

The impact of Éduc'alcool

For over 30 years, Éduc'alcool has been committed to raising awareness among Quebecers of all ages about the impact of alcohol consumption, as reflected in its many scientific publications, notably on the link between alcohol and the risk of cancer, alcohol and pregnancy, and alcohol and cannabis.

Awareness efforts over the past three decades have produced results to which the organization has contributed. Therefore, Quebecers drink less than most Canadians; they are also more responsible on the roads and more aware of the risks of alcohol-related cancer. Quebecers have a moderate relationship with alcohol.

"We are proud of the work accomplished in the last 30 years and it is far from over! We intend to continue to help people to be aware of their risks in relation to the various effects of alcohol, depending on their drinking habits. And since we trust their intelligence and free will, we are confident that our awareness actions will help them make informed choices about drinking and maintaining healthy habits," concluded Ms. Desautels.

SOURCE Éduc'alcool

For further information: Jessica Rousseau, 438-396-8288