Canadian Geographic names Matt LeMay as its inaugural Filmmaker-in-Residence
May 05, 2021, 10:30 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Amazing imagery and storytelling have been at the core of Canadian Geographic throughout its 91-year history. Today, Canadian Geographic proudly announces its latest foray in the film and documentary sphere by naming Matt LeMay as its inaugural Filmmaker-in-Residence.
LeMay, is an award-winning Métis filmmaker from Pembrooke, Ont. He has channeled his passion for social issues impacting First Nations and Métis communities into documentaries that showcase the power of Indigenous storytelling and the importance of protecting our natural environment. LeMay's captivating storytelling and innovation in the field of educational documentary film make him the perfect choice for this prestigious new role.
"For over a decade, I have been honoured to use film as a medium to tell and share stories with a strong focus on reconciliation and the environment," says LeMay. "I am grateful to have been selected as Canadian Geographic's inaugural Filmmaker-in-Residence and believe that this new partnership and platform is a unique opportunity to amplify many Indigenous voices, histories and cultures."
The Filmmaker-in-Residence program recognizes excellent, compelling documentary filmmaking that celebrates and explores the nation's geography, people and wildlife to make Canada better known to Canadians and to the world.
ABOUT THE ROYAL CANADIAN GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY
Publisher of Canadian Geographic, the RCGS is dedicated to imparting a broader knowledge and deeper appreciation of Canada — its people and places, its natural and cultural heritage and its environmental, social and economic opportunities. The Society is one of Canada's largest non-profit educational organizations, comprising more than 25,000 members from across the country. The RCGS is funded primarily by membership fees and donations. The Society's Board of Governors and its program committees are composed entirely of volunteers.
Social Media Links: @RCGS_SGRC @CanGeo
SOURCE Royal Canadian Geographical Society
For further information: Media Information: Keegan Hoban, Communications Coordinator, The Royal Canadian Geographical Society, [email protected] or (877)786-2376 ext. 138
Share this article