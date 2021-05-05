Canadian Geographic names Matt LeMay as its inaugural Filmmaker-in-Residence

"For over a decade, I have been honoured to use film as a medium to tell and share stories with a strong focus on reconciliation and the environment," says LeMay. "I am grateful to have been selected as Canadian Geographic's inaugural Filmmaker-in-Residence and believe that this new partnership and platform is a unique opportunity to amplify many Indigenous voices, histories and cultures."

The Filmmaker-in-Residence program recognizes excellent, compelling documentary filmmaking that celebrates and explores the nation's geography, people and wildlife to make Canada better known to Canadians and to the world.

ABOUT THE ROYAL CANADIAN GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY

Publisher of Canadian Geographic, the RCGS is dedicated to imparting a broader knowledge and deeper appreciation of Canada — its people and places, its natural and cultural heritage and its environmental, social and economic opportunities. The Society is one of Canada's largest non-profit educational organizations, comprising more than 25,000 members from across the country. The RCGS is funded primarily by membership fees and donations. The Society's Board of Governors and its program committees are composed entirely of volunteers.

