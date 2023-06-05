Kick off of Ocean Week with opening of PRESSURE: James Cameron–into the Abyss exhibition at 50 Sussex Drive in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Today Canadian Geographic opened its summer exhibition entitled: "PRESSURE-James Cameron into the Abyss", at its headquarters at 50 Sussex Drive. The exhibition features Oscar award winning James Cameron's submersible known as the DEEPSEA CHALLENGER, which he solo piloted to the deepest part of the Pacific Ocean in 2012.

"Bringing James Cameron's DEEPSEA CHALLENGER to Ottawa for our summer exhibition was a major feat. Cameron first dreamt of deep-sea exploration when he was 14 years old. We want to inspire visitors this summer to learn from his ingenuity, and find ways to protect the streams, riverways, and Ocean that surrounds Canada," said John Geiger, CEO Royal Canadian Geographical Society.

"When James Cameron descended 11,000 metres below the surface, to the bottom of the Mariana Trench, it was a record-breaking scientific study that was like the Wright brother's first flight and the initial ascent of Everest. It was an honour to be part of his team. We are excited to be able to share his submersible with visitors to the Royal Canadian Geographical Society this summer," said Dr. Joe MacInnis, physician-scientist who served as a medical advisor on Cameron's last three deep sea expeditions.

The immersive exhibition will open to the public during Ocean Week on June 5th and continue throughout the summer until September 1, 2023.

"PRESSURE" will show visitors the physical water pressure Cameron faced during his journey to the deepest known point in the ocean, and the dire environmental pressures facing the global ocean through overfishing, pollution and climate change. The goal of "PRESSURE" is to inspire and to educate visitors about the fragility of the ocean environment and the need to protect it.

Enhancing the visitor experience at 50 Sussex Drive is an interactive giant floor map entitled " The Ocean, Freshwater and Us ," in the main gallery which will allow visitors to experience an ocean environment through augmented reality. The floor map is a major initiative of the Canadian Ocean Literacy Coalition (COLC) supported by Canadian Geographic, to raise Canadians' awareness of the ocean coastline and issues of conservation and sustainable development. The creative and educational team that created the floor map includes: Canadian Geographic, COLC, and Ocean School (a project of the National Film Board of Canada and Dalhousie University). There are currently twenty maps in circulation across the country, providing students, teachers and communities the opportunity to explore and engage with Canada's marine protected areas. The maps can be booked through Canadian Geographic's website .

The exhibition was made possible through the generous support and collaboration of many partners including Avatar Alliance Foundation, Canadian Ocean Literacy Coalition, Ocean Week Canada, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Rolex and META. Canadian Geographic would also like to thank the Canadian Government and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

Ocean Week Canada: Monday June 5 – Friday June 9, 2023

Special Ocean Conservation Exhibit at 50 Sussex Drive, Ottawa, Ontario, K1M 2K1,

Royal Canadian Geographical Society & Canadian Geographic Headquarters, including CanGeo Talk on June 7, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

PRESSURE & Ocean Conservation Exhibit Duration: Monday, June 5 – Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Weekly hours are from Tuesday – Saturday, 12:00 – 17:00 hrs.

Register at: cangeo.ca/pressure2023

Admission by donation. Proceeds will support Canadian Geographic Education to supply free, bilingual, curriculum educational resources to Canadian teachers.

*Please inquire on special extended hours for Canada Day long weekend.

ABOUT THE AVATAR ALLIANCE FOUNDATION

The Avatar Alliance Foundation (AAF) promotes science-based solutions that advance the availability of clean energy, ensure healthy oceans, protect biodiversity and create sustainable food systems. It recognizes and respects the intelligent guardianship of natural resources by indigenous peoples and supports indigenous rights. The AAF enables advocacy media projects that address climate change and champion nature.

ABOUT CANADIAN OCEAN LITERACY COALITION

The Canadian Ocean Literacy Coalition (COLC) is an alliance of organizations, networks, institutions, and communities working together to better understand and advance ocean literacy in Canada. Ocean Week Canada - an annual public celebration of the ocean every June - is nationally coordinated by the COLC project office.

ABOUT PARKS CANADA

On behalf of the people of Canada, Parks Canada protects and presents nationally significant examples of Canada's natural and cultural heritage, and fosters public understanding, appreciation and enjoyment in ways that ensure their ecological and commemorative integrity for present and future generations. Parks Canada's vision is that Canada's treasured natural and historic places will be a living legacy, connecting hearts and minds to a stronger, deeper understanding of the very essence of Canada.

ABOUT ROLEX AND THE PERPETUAL PLANET INITIATIVE

For nearly a century, Rolex has accompanied pioneering explorers pushing back the boundaries of human endeavor. As the 21st century unfolds, the company has moved from championing exploration for the sake of discovery to protecting the planet. To reinforce its commitment, the brand launched the Perpetual Planet Initiative in 2019.

The initiative supports individuals and organizations using science to understand the world's environmental challenges and devise solutions that will restore balance to our ecosystems. It is rapidly expanding and now has a portfolio of more than 20 partnerships.

ABOUT THE ROYAL CANADIAN GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY

Publisher of Canadian Geographic, the RCGS is dedicated to imparting a broader knowledge and deeper appreciation of Canada — its people and places, its natural and cultural heritage and its environmental, social and economic opportunities. The Society is one of Canada's largest non-profit educational organizations, comprising more than 25,000 members from across the country. The RCGS is funded primarily by donations. The Society's Board of Governors and its program committees are composed entirely of volunteers.

ABOUT WOODS HOLE OCEANOGRAPHIC INSTITUTE

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution is a private, independent, non-profit research organization dedicated to advancing knowledge of the ocean and its connection with the Earth system through a sustained commitment to excellence in science, engineering, and education, and to the application of this knowledge to problems facing society.

