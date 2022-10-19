OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Geographic Adventures is once again taking readers off the pages of Canadian Geographic magazine and into the field with its 2023 Designated Travel Collection. There is great excitement as we announce the expansion of the Designated Travel Collection to include two of its newest members, Adventure Canada and CMH Summer Adventures . With its focus on making Canada better known to Canadians and to the world, the Royal Canadian Geographical Society's Canadian Geographic Adventures travel program embraces the connection between people and place and supports small and medium sized Canadian tour operators.

Introducing our 2023 Canadian Geographic Adventures

Voyages showcased as part of the Designated Travel Collection include multi-day, locally-guided, small-group travel supported by expanded learning through Canadian Geographic and RCGS resources. Each voyage hosts a notable RCGS Ambassador, adding incredible insight into the Society and Canadian Geographic. Each travel operator selected to be a member of the Designated Travel Collection is a leader in their field and strives to deliver exceptional guest experiences whilst working towards social, ecological and economic sustainability. Each guest benefits from exclusive inclusions as well as exceptional experiences delivered by local guides. For every booking made, members of the Designated Travel Collection support the impactful programming of the RCGS by providing a contribution to the Society. Travelling with purpose has never been so rewarding.

A selection of experiences from Canadian Geographic Adventures 2023 and its Designated Travel Collection are featured below. For the full line up visit: canadiangeographic.ca/canadian-geographic-adventures

High Arctic Explorer - Adventure Canada - Journey to the Canadian Arctic where you will marvel at towering icebergs, cruise pristine natural areas to spot amazing Arctic wildlife, enjoy the warmth of an Inuit welcome, and explore the spectacular west coast of Greenland. You'll travel with local guides who know the place best and can share their cultures with you firsthand. Join RCGS Fellow and Ambassador Joseph Frey on this life changing journey. Departure on August 5, 2023, 11 nights/12 days - Joseph Frey

Heli-HIking in the Cariboo Mountains - CMH Summer Adventures - Forget hiking as you know it. Instead, imagine no trailheads. No crowds. Just a short helicopter flight to the alpine to access gasp-worthy mountaintop views. Heli-hike with a professional CMH guide and an RCGS Ambassador to explore the ancient glaciers and dramatic landscape of the rugged Cariboo Mountains. CMH — the world's first and largest heli-skiing and heli-hiking operator — offers multi-day summer adventures from three remote destinations in British Columbia, Canada, including CMH Cariboos, the site of RCGS 2023 featured trips. Dates and ambassador info coming soon.

Halfway Lodge Horseback into the Allenby Pass - Banff Trail Riders - Exquisite backcountry horse packing expeditions provide guests with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the outdoors with the luxury of a warm, comfortable lodge and home-cooked meals. Guests embark on a 6-day, 5-night horse packing trip that includes incredible trails at Allenby Pass and a wilderness escape to Halfway Lodge. Join renowned Royal Canadian Geographical Society Fellow Scott Forsyth who is a Canadian Geographic Photographer-in-Residence and published author. Departure June 22 & June 29, 2023, 5 nights/6 days - Scott Forsyth

Magpie River Rafting - Boreal River Adventures - You'll experience some of the best whitewater in the world, explore charming fishing villages and culture of Quebec's Cote Nord region, learn about local Indigenous culture and history from a local Innu guide, and should you wish to 'cast your line,' you may be lucky enough to catch a speckled trout on your first try. Join Lynn Moorman, Fellow, former Board Member and current Chair of the Research Committee of the RCGS. Departure on August 19, 2023, 8 nights/9 days - Lynn Moorman

Saskatchewan Whooping Cranes - Eagle - Eye Tours - Join Royal Canadian Geographical Society Fellow and Sustainable Tourism professional Carol Patterson In October, when sandhill cranes migrate south by the thousands across southern Saskatchewan, stopping at various localities to refuel before continuing their journey. Along with cranes, tens of thousands of snow geese and Canada geese, with lesser numbers of Ross's, greater white-fronted and cackling geese, are pouring through, as well as other waterfowl, shorebirds, raptors and passerines, especially large flocks of lapland longspurs with snow buntings and possibly northern shrikes. Departure October 4, 2023, 5 nights/6 days - Carol Patterson

Essential Peru - Exodus Travels - Unveil the mysteries of the bygone Incan empire on this odyssey through the jungle wilds, lakes, colonial cities, floating villages and lost mountaintop city of Machu Picchu. This special departure of the incredibly popular Essential Peru adventure is led by writer, photographer, filmmaker and RCGS Explorer in Residence Jill Heinerth. Departure on November 3, 2023, 14 nights/15 days - Jill Heinerth

PEI Stories & Culinary Delights - Great Canadian Trails - Join us to explore the hidden gems and must-sees of Prince Edward Island, by bike. Cycling through charming communities, including the fictional Avonlea and Lennox Island, you will be charmed by the hospitality of the friendly locals. Canada's smallest province is renowned for its red sand beaches, sweeping lush fields of Lucy Maud Montgomery's Anne of Green Gables, and as a great destination for food lovers. Complementing this unforgettable multi-day bike trip to one of the country's best destinations for foodies, the tour will end with a farm tour and top culinary experience at Chef Michael Smith's legendary country inn. Departure on August 15, 2023, 7 nights/8 days - Dave Brosha

Grizzly Bears of Toba Inlet with Canadian Geographic - Klahoose Wilderness Resort - Immerse yourself in the heart of Desolation Sound, located in the northern Salish Sea in beautiful British Columbia, Canada. Included in the package are two Grizzly Bear Viewing Tours in Toba Inlet – each guided tour is about 6 hours with 2-3 hours on land viewing grizzly bears from Klahoose platforms with Indigenous guides. On this special departure join either Aliya Jasmin, Fellow of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, producer and environmentalist or Paul Zizka, Fellow of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society and Alberta based Photographic expert. Departure on October 8, 2023, 4 nights/5 days - Paul Zizka , Departure on October 15, 2023, 4 nights/5 days - Aliya Jasmin

Great Bear Rainforest Photo Trip - Maple Leaf Adventures - Journey into one of Earth's greatest wild places. It is a land of fjords, mountains, rainforests, and great river estuaries. It is home to grizzlies, wolves and the mysterious white Spirit Bear. Join Canadian Geographic Photographer-in-Residence Daisy Gilardini and watercolour artist and photographer David McEowen in their home province's Great Bear Rainforest. Daisy's photography and travel has taken her around the world and on this special tour you will learn photographic techniques via lectures and extensive one-on-one tutoring in the field. David will bring the natural world to life through sharing sketching and water-colour techniques. Departure September 3, 2023, 7 days, 8 nights - Daisy Gilardini & David McEown

Firth River Rafting - Nahanni River Adventures/Canadian River Expeditions - Join Brian and Dee Keating, Fellows of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society and wilderness naturalists, on an incredible rafting journey down the Firth River for an enchanting, scenic passage to the Arctic tundra plains and the Beaufort Sea. The Firth River connects the British Mountains to the Arctic Ocean, lies deep within the northern Yukon, adjacent to Alaska, and bisects Ivvavik National Park. Departure on June 26, 2023, 11 nights/12 days - Brian Keating & Dee Keating

Consummate Explorer Package - Ocean Quest Adventures - Join Rick Stanley and Johnny Olivero, Fellows of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society and expedition leaders, on the Consummate Explorer package with Ocean Quest Adventures. Staged at Ocean Quest Lodge, guests are immersed in a week full of activities, culture, true Newfoundland hospitality and the highlights of Newfoundland coastal living. Departure on May 13, 2023 - Rick Stanley & John Olivero

About Canadian Geographic Adventures

With a focus on making Canada better known to Canadians and to the world, the Society, along with its media brand Canadian Geographic, is prioritising a collaboration with trusted Canadian travel operators to showcase travel experiences in each province and territory and around the world. These travel experiences are delivered through Canadian Geographic Adventures, a designated travel collection. Guests who travel within the designated travel collection are embraced by the fabric of place, the warmth of people and the diversity of culture, on every voyage in Canada and beyond. Travelling with purpose and driven by curiosity, guests support local communities and economies, learn and become part of a sustainable travel experience, and build memories to last a lifetime — all while supporting renowned travel companies and the Society through every booking.

About the Royal Canadian Geographical Society

Publisher of Canadian Geographic, the RCGS is dedicated to imparting a broader knowledge and deeper appreciation of Canada — its people and places, its natural and cultural heritage and its environmental, social and economic opportunities. The Society is one of Canada's largest non-profit educational organisations, comprising more than 25,000 members from across the country. The RCGS is funded primarily by donations and custom partnerships. The Society's Board of Governors and its program committees are comprised entirely of volunteers.

