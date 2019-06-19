Canadian Gaming Industry Delivers Real Benefits to All Regions of the Country

Industry tops $17.1 billion in revenue, directly supports over 182,000 jobs

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) today released its National Economic Benefits of the Canadian Gaming Industry (the "Study"), which examines the size, growth of the and impact of the Canadian gaming industry as it welcomes gaming industry professionals from across Canada and around the world who are gathered at the Edmonton Convention Centre for the 23rd Annual Canadian Gaming Summit.

In 2017, the industry produced $17.1 billion in gaming win, which includes $1.0 billion in non-gaming revenue (food and beverage, entertainment, accommodations, retail) and demonstrates that gaming in Canada is a strong pillar of the broader hospitality industry and a significant generator of jobs and income for communities. Gaming in Canada directly supports approximately 182,500 jobs with an average salary of almost $65,000, which translates into $11.9 billion in labour income. Additionally, the industry purchases over $14.6 billion in goods and services annually, generating $18.9-billion of value-added GDP to the Canadian economy.

Gaming also sizably exceeds other segments of the entertainment industry in terms of the direct impact on the economy. Over the same period, gaming revenues exceeded those of social establishments, spectator sports, performing arts, movie theatres, and magazine and book sales combined.

"Gaming in Canada continues to grow and is an important employer and provider of meaningful returns to the Canadian economy balanced with socially responsible measures," said Paul Burns, President and CEO, Canadian Gaming Association. "The size and scope of the industry have created a positive economic environment, where many of the goods and services needed to sustain operations are now produced and/or offered in Canada, and a number of Canadian companies are exporting gaming-related products and services internationally."

Real Benefits in Local Communities

Canada's gaming industry is a significant contributor to communities across Canada – it is increasingly technology-based and internationally-focused and represents a full spectrum from uniform manufacturers to global providers of printing solutions and game technology. Present in almost every region of the county, gaming remains a vital contributor to local communities as well as proud corporate neighbours who invest in their locations.

The following companies illustrate the diversity of Canada's gaming industry as well as the large and small communities where they operate.

Nanoptix Inc., in Dieppe, New Brunswick, is a global provider of printing solutions and technologies for the gaming, lottery, kiosk, POS and amusement markets. Unisync™ Corp., in Mississauga, Ontario, is a leading customer-­focused provider of corporate apparel. Pollard Banknote, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, is a trusted and reliable full-service instant ticket printing and related services partner and serves over 50 clients worldwide. Jackpot Digital, in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry.

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment, in Burnaby, British Columbia, is one of the largest and most diversified gaming and entertainment companies in Canada, with 27 gaming properties in three provinces and more than 8,000 employees. Gateway always strives to be a good corporate neighbour, working closely with community leaders to ensure it takes an active role in supporting economic development but also supporting important community and charitable initiatives through Gateway Gives, its corporate giving and community engagement program.

"Last year, we contributed over $1,000,000 to more than 1,500 community and charitable organizations across Canada," said Tony Santo, CEO, Gateway Casinos. "We strongly believe in offering not just our resources, but also our time, our know-how and our properties in supporting local efforts in the communities where we operate. We support and encourage all of our employees to be actively involved in projects, causes and initiatives that aim to build stronger, healthier and more vibrant communities."

An Evolving Industry

As the companies listed above demonstrate, Canada's gaming enterprises, technologies, products and expertise are in constant demand. The expansion and evolution of our industry has been driven by several key factors: technological innovations, shifts in public perception, consumer preferences for new products, and the innovation occurring in a globalized, competitive market. This has also translated into interest from international companies wanting to make a home in Canada.

"Gaming in Canada has been a success from an economic development, revenue, and employment perspective," added Burns. "Governments have profited from new tax revenues, local economies have profited from new companies, jobs have been created, and significant capital investment and economic activity have materialized."

The CGA has created a series of infographics, including provincial snapshots, that are available for download along with the full study and a summary, on canadiangaming.ca.

About the Canadian Gaming Association

The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is a national trade association that works to advance the evolution of Canada's gaming industry. The association's mandate is to promote the economic value of gaming in Canada; use research, innovation, and best practices to help the industry advance; and create productive dialogue among stakeholders.

The CGA is co-owner of both the Canadian Gaming Summit, Canada's premier annual conference and exhibition for gaming professionals, as well as Canadian Gaming Business magazine. Visit www.canadiangaming.ca to learn more about the CGA and gaming in Canada

ADDENDUM – Additional Quotes and Company Profiles

Nanoptix Inc – Dieppe, New Brunswick

Nanoptix Inc. is a global provider of printing solutions and technologies for the gaming, lottery, kiosk, POS and amusement markets. Over the past 20 years, Nanoptix has earned a reputation of excellent value, superior technology and excellent customer support. Nanoptix printers have the highest level of performance, reliability and future proof connectivity. Its Paycheck® NextGen Ticket In Ticket Out printer demonstrates the fastest TITO ticket processing and print speeds in the industry. Nanoptix products are manufactured in Dieppe, New Brunswick, and are sold throughout the world.

Daniel Vienneau, President & CEO, started the company with his brother Michel, initially to focus on the optical industry but switched to gaming in 1999. A 32-person team working in Dieppe exports 97% of Nanoptix's products globally and their printers can be found wherever transactions happen: cruise ships, ATM machines, and slot machines. Currently Nanoptix is the largest provider of thermal printing technology for the Australian gaming market and is gaining market share in the rest of the world.

"Over the past twenty years, Nanoptix has become a global leader in providing printing technologies for the gaming, lottery, kiosk, POS and amusement markets. We are proud to say that we have built this expertise in Canada, at our headquarters and manufacturing facility located in Dieppe, New Brunswick. We are also proud to work closely with our Canadian partners and customers to help develop this important industry".

Daniel Vienneau, President and CEO, Nanoptix

Unisync™ Corp. – Mississauga, Ontario

Unisync™ Corp. operates through two business segments: Unisync Group Limited of Mississauga, Ontario and Peerless Garments LP of Winnipeg, Manitoba. Unisync™ Group is a leading customer-­focused provider of corporate apparel, serving a list of leading Canadian iconic brands such as Air Canada, TELUS, G4S, Shoppers Drug Mart, Federated Co-op, Home Hardware and Purolator.

Peerless Garments specializes in the production and distribution of highly technical protective garments, military operational clothing and accessories for a broad spectrum of Federal, Provincial and Municipal government departments and agencies. Peerless Garments is proud to have been a supplier to the Canadian Military since 1950.

The combined operations of Unisync™ Corp. represent a vertically integrated and proudly Canadian based enterprise with exceptional capabilities in garment design, domestic manufacturing and off-­shore outsourcing, including state-­of-­the-­art web based B2B ordering, distribution and program management systems.

"Unisync Group Limited is the North American leader in corporate image wear design, manufacturing and distribution and takes great pride in servicing our prestigious Canadian Casino portfolio. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Unisync™ has offices as well as manufacturing and distribution facilities in five provinces across Canada. We are proud to employ a highly qualified Canadian workforce to service the needs of our strategic Casino partners."

Naomi Meghory, Senior Vice President, Global Accounts, Unisync Group Limited

Pollard Banknote – Winnipeg, Manitoba

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Oasis-branded electronic ticket machines to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 67.5% by the Pollard family and 32.5% by public shareholders and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

"Pollard Banknote is proud of our significant contributions, both directly and indirectly, to the Canadian economy. With over 1,000 employees across five provinces, in positions that are at the forefront of evolving digital and retail landscapes, we serve lotteries around the world. In 2018m we made a direct capital investment of $11 million, including investments in leading-edge digital innovation and other technological developments, while giving make over $500,000 to our community by supporting various charities, with both employee contributions and through the Pollard Family Foundation."

Doug Pollard, Co-CEO, Pollard Banknote Limited

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited – Burnaby, British Columbia

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited ("Gateway") is one of the largest and most diversified gaming and entertainment companies in Canada. Across its 27 gaming properties in British Columbia, Ontario and Edmonton, Alberta, Gateway currently employs approximately 8,648 people and boasts approximately 448 table games (including 49 poker tables), 13,887 slots, 85 restaurants and bars and 561 hotel rooms. Gateway is the service provider for the Central, Southwest and North gaming Bundles in Ontario, which includes 11 properties in their portfolio. A multi-pronged growth strategy has seen Gateway diversify and expand its product offering, including developing proprietary casino and restaurant brands, dramatically improving the gaming customer experience while attracting new customers. Some of Gateway's proprietary brands include Match Eatery & Public House, Atlas Steak + Fish and the new Halley's Club. In 2017, Gateway celebrated 25 years in the business of gaming and entertainment in Canada.

"Last year, we contributed over $1,000,000 to more than 1,500 community and charitable organizations across Canada. We strongly believe in offering not just our resources, but also our time, our know-how and our properties in supporting local efforts in the communities where we operate. We support and encourage all of our employees to be actively involved in projects, causes and initiatives that aim to build stronger, healthier and more vibrant communities."

Tony Santo, CEO, Gateway Casinos

Jackpot Digital – Vancouver, British Columbia

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, specifically the Jackpot Blitz™ ETG, complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

"Jackpot Digital is a growing technology company focussed on creating innovative new electronic gaming products focussed on the poker and casino industry. With headquarters in Vancouver and a manufacturing facility in Burnaby, we are proud that all our products are designed, developed, and manufactured in Canada by our diverse and skilled team. With products currently ordered by or installed in cruise ships and land-based casinos on 3 different continents, we are building innovative Canadian-made products and bringing them to the world."

Adam Fritz, Chief Operating Officer, Jackpot Digital

