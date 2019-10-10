Canadian Gaming Association calls on all party support for single-event sports betting

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) welcomes the commitment made by Windsor West Liberal candidate Sandra Pupatello to amend the criminal code to enable single-event sports betting, agreeing with her comment that "there is no reason to hold back on this initiative."

"We are thrilled to have Ms. Pupatello's support and call on all parties to fight for the simple amendment that provinces requested 10 years ago that would benefit places like Windsor," stated Paul Burns, President and CEO of the Canadian Gaming Association. "This change would give provinces the tools to deliver a safe and legal option to Canadians while helping economic benefits, such as jobs, flow to communities and provincial governments."

Canadians enjoy sports betting because they are wagering approximately $10 billion annually through illegal bookmaking operations in Canada, usually operated by organized crime organizations. Additionally, more than $ 4 billion is wagered through offshore online sports wagering sites. Currently, only $500 million is wagered through legal provincial sports lottery products offered to Canadians, which means many people are betting through illegal and often dangerous means.

The Canadian gaming industry touches almost every corner of our country. From Corner Brook, Newfoundland to Victoria, British Columbia, hundreds of communities benefit from gaming. Gaming in Canada provides almost 182,500 jobs and good salaries – the average national wage is $65,000 – and a portion of the revenue generated equalling $9.1 billion is transferred to fund government, community programs, charitable causes, and First Nations initiatives. However, inaction on single-event sports wagering means these benefits are threatened, especially in border communities like Windsor.

"Let us not lose sight of how one small change can drive enormous benefits to the Canadian gaming industry, Canadian communities, as well as Canadians, who just want to be able to bet on the outcome of the Stanley Cup, NBA Finals, or World Series," added Mr. Burns. "The CGA has been advocating for single-event sports wagering for a decade. With all party support and assistance from our federal government, its time has come."

About the Canadian Gaming Association

The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is a not-for-profit organization that works to advance the evolution of Canada's gaming industry. The association's mandate is to promote the economic value of gaming in Canada; use research, innovation, and best practices to help the industry advance; and create productive dialogue among stakeholders. www.canadiangaming.ca

