Jean-Paul Bureaud, Tanya Staples, and Michael Walker join the Foundation's 2025-26 Board of Directors

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Foundation for Financial Planning™ is pleased to announce the appointment of Laura Boudreau as Executive Director, as well as its 2025-26 Board of Directors. With its strong leadership in place, the organization is well-positioned to deliver on its mandate of providing free financial planning programs to people across Canada who are financially vulnerable and face barriers to accessing support.

Ms. Boudreau has led the Foundation on an interim basis since January. During this period, she has demonstrated outstanding leadership, vision, and a steadfast commitment to the organization's mission of changing lives through the power of financial planning. She has been instrumental in bringing the Foundation's programming to life and has played a leading role in shaping its strategic priorities for the next three years.

Ms. Boudreau's distinguished career in the nonprofit sector made her the ideal candidate for this role. Her experience includes roles with The Image Centre & Public Realm at Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University); United for Literacy (formerly Frontier College); People for Education; and the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children. An active volunteer, she serves on the Board of The Redwood Shelter.

"The Canadian Foundation for Financial Planning is doing incredibly important work in support of people who are experiencing financial vulnerability, and I am honoured to lead the organization at such a pivotal time," said Ms. Boudreau. "I look forward to building upon the work we've done and expanding the Foundation's reach and impact in improving financial well-being across Canada."

2025-26 Board of Directors

The Canadian Foundation for Financial Planning is also delighted to welcome three new members to its Board of Directors: Jean-Paul Bureaud, Tanya Staples, and Michael Walker, whose collective expertise will further strengthen the Foundation's leadership.

Jean-Paul Bureaud is Executive Director of FAIR Canada, a national organization dedicated to championing the rights of Canadian investors. With nearly 30 years of experience in capital markets regulation and public interest governance, he is recognized as a leading voice in financial consumer protection. His distinguished career includes senior roles at the Ontario Securities Commission and strategic advisory work with the World Bank Group.

Tanya Staples, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional, professor, and Ph.D. candidate, is a leading researcher and educator in personal finance. Well known for her work on gender diversity and Canadians' financial well‑being, she has contributed to the profession through roles with FP Canada™, editorial and peer review responsibilities with academic journals, and extensive experience presenting at national academic and practitioner conferences and serving on educator advisory panels.

Michael Walker brings more than 35 years of experience at RBC, where he led Canada's largest mutual fund dealer and pioneered digital financial planning innovations. Recently retired, Michael continues to be driven by his passion to enhance financial literacy, and to democratize access to financial planning to help more Canadians achieve their financial goals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jean-Paul, Tanya, and Michael to our Board. Their collective expertise and passion, alongside the dedication of our existing Board members, will further strengthen our ability to empower Canadians through financial planning," said Carolyn Fallis, Chair of the Canadian Foundation for Financial Planning Board of Directors. "In addition, with Laura's strong leadership guiding the organization, I am confident the Foundation will drive lasting change in the financial well-being of Canadians."

The Canadian Foundation for Financial Planning thanks its two outgoing board members, Sylvain B. Tremblay and Chantal Lamoureux, for their meaningful contributions to the Foundation's work.

Other current members of the Board of Directors include: Tashia Batstone (Treasurer), Shawn Brayman, Jennifer Curpen, Caroline Dabu, Nola Joorisity, Annick Kwetcheu Gamo, and Doretta Thompson.

About the Canadian Foundation for Financial Planning™

The Canadian Foundation for Financial Planning is an independent registered charity dedicated to improving the lives of Canadians by supporting widespread access to the benefits of financial planning. We do this by partnering with community organizations and by mobilizing volunteers from the professional financial planning community. Our vision is a Canada were everyone has access to the financial planning knowledge, confidence, and support they need to improve financial health and build financial resilience. Learn more at cffp.ca/.

SOURCE Canadian Foundation for Financial Planning

Media Contact: Megan Harman, FP Canada™, [email protected]