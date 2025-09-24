OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) will comply with the interim order issued by the Supreme Court of Canada today.

The CFIA will be filing its response to the request for leave to appeal as soon as possible.

The CFIA will maintain custody of the birds as ordered by the Supreme Court of Canada. The CFIA will provide appropriate feed and water with veterinary oversight while the birds are in the Agency's custody.

The search warrants which authorized the CFIA to take control of specific properties at the ostrich farm remain in effect. There is no access to the properties under CFIA control without permission from the CFIA.

Individuals approaching the ostrich farm during the CFIA's ongoing presence as authorized by the Supreme Court of Canada should pay particular attention to Sections 35(1) and 65(1) of the Health of Animals Act which state:

35 (1) No person shall obstruct or hinder or make any false or misleading statement either orally or in writing to an analyst, inspector or officer who is performing duties or functions under this Act or the regulations.

65 (1) Every person who contravenes any provision of this Act, other than section 15, or the regulations or who refuses or neglects to perform any duty imposed by or under the Act or the regulations is guilty of

a) an offence punishable on summary conviction and liable to a fine not exceeding fifty thousand dollars or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months, or to both; or

b) an indictable offence and liable to a fine not exceeding two hundred and fifty thousand dollars or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or to both.

The CFIA is committed to the safety and security of its employees and contractors and continues to work with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for onsite security and follow up on ongoing threats of violence and death by apparent supporters of the ostrich farm.

Our disease response aims to protect both public and animal health, as well as minimize impacts on the $6.8 billion domestic poultry industry, and the Canadian economy. This supports Canadian families and poultry farmers whose livelihoods depend on maintaining international market access for $1.75 billion in exports.

Canada's animal health status is an essential element of agricultural exports and the national economy. Our stamping out policy plays a critical role in animal disease control and preparedness.

Each day, hard-working Canadian Food Inspection Agency employees—including inspectors, veterinarians, and scientists—inspect food for safety risks, work to protect plants from pests and invasive species, and respond to animal diseases that could threaten Canada's animal resource base and human health. Guided by science-based decision-making and modern regulations, the Agency verifies that food sold in Canada is safe while supporting access to international markets for our high-quality agricultural products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Contacts: Media Relations, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, 613-773-6600, [email protected]