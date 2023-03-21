Canadian Folk Music Awards Nominee Alex Krawczyk Announces New Single "Rhythm of the Road"

The Toronto-based singer-songwriter releases her latest hybrid-folk single today, just ahead of the CFMA Awards Weekend in Vancouver, on March 31st-April 2nd.

TORONTO, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Following the success of her 2022 debut album, "Le Olam," Toronto, Canada-based folk musician, singer, and songwriter Alex Krawczyk released her first single of the new year, "A Song for You." That track, along with the other 11 from her critically acclaimed album, have boosted the folk-pop artist's Spotify streams over the 300K mark.