Canadian Fintech LendingArch nominated for ICICI Bank FinTech Company of the Year Award

Prize to be awarded at the 5th Annual Canadian FinTech & AI Awards

CALGARY, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Calgary-based fintech LendingArch has been nominated as the ICICI Bank FinTech Company of the Year, one at the fifth Annual Canadian FinTech & AI Awards. The winners will be crowned November 18, 2019 in Toronto.

"We've worked very hard over the past five years to make life more affordable for as many Canadians as possible, and we're very happy to be recognized for our ongoing innovations," said Paul Hadzoglou, President of LendingArch. "Fintech has evolved the way people around the world manage their money, and we are very proud to be part of this forward-thinking industry."

The ICICI Award is for an established FinTech company in Canada that has been providing financial products or services for more than four years and is actively engaged in innovation creation. Success is measured by a number of factors, including partnerships with banks or direct consumer services, growth, name recognition and marketplace leadership.

LendingArch checks all of these boxes: With a mission to help Canadians save money, the company is a one-stop shop helping borrowers obtain credit cards, personal loans and other financial products. LendingArch is also one of the nation's leaders in helping Canadian consumers obtain affordable auto loans, regardless of their credit situation. Using a proprietary scoring mechanism, the platform allows users to simply enter their basic information and be matched within seconds to products for which they are most likely to qualify, saving them the time and hassle of searching for multiple lenders.

Through this smart, customer first approach and its continued focus on artificial intelligence and automation technology, LendingArch has managed to become one of Canada's fastest growing platforms, with over 10,000 new Canadians joining each month, leading to consistent double-digit revenue growth in 2019.

The Canadian FinTech & AI Awards are presented by The Digital Finance Institute, a think tank with a mandate to support growth and diversity in FinTech and AI. The DFI represents a strategic link in digital finance between the financial services industry, NGOs, academia, regulators and policy makers, all with a goal of promoting financial innovation through thought leadership, engagement, advocacy, research and education.

About LendingArch

LendingArch is an online platform that helps Canadians find and compare rates for everything from personal loans to credit cards to auto loans. LendingArch combines expert advice and the best financial tools, empowering its customers to make the smartest financial decisions.

