Canadian Fintech iCASH Surpasses $100M in Loans Funded

Company Celebrates Three Years of Revolutionizing Consumer Lending in Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadian financial technology company iCASH is celebrating three years of successful lending operations by surpassing $100 million in consumer loans. In this short time, the company has funded more than 200,000 loans and helped thousands of people to obtain support and alleviate financial stress.

"Reaching this milestone with the help of our customers has helped us fulfill our pledge to provide an improved financial experience for Canadians," said Rachel Birtwistle, Director of Operations at iCASH. "Almost 50 percent of Canadians live pay-cheque to pay-cheque, and many of them are shut out of mainstream banking due to poor credit, a thin credit file, or income volatility. We understand that consumers are not simply a credit score, and that past financial mistakes do not necessarily affect their capacity to repay a loan. iCASH's primary goal is to help Canadians break their debt cycle in a fair and affordable way."

iCASH was the first lender in Canada to offer both a real-time loan application and the settlement of funds via e-transfer within two minutes of approval. They were also the first to offer instant loan assessments, providing customers with an immediate approval and eliminating the stressful waiting period typical for other creditors.

Currently, the iCASH app has been downloaded more than 125,000 times, while the website is regularly visited by thousands of Canadians. The company aims to offer a reliable escape from a cycle of debt.

"It's all about helping people to better cope with and manage their finances, including the very real financial struggles that many Canadians face every day," said Birtwistle.

The iCASH app is available on Android and iOS. For more information, visit icash.ca.

About iCASH

iCASH is a Canadian financial technology that redefines the way consumers access credit. Using a revolutionary decision-making process, consumers are able to obtain short-term loans quickly, regardless of their credit rating. iCASH is licensed and regulated by the consumer protection authority of each province in which it operates. Currently operating in the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island with over 250,000 members, iCASH is actively helping Canadians on their path to better financial health.

Find out more at www.iCASH.ca

SOURCE iCASH

For further information: 647-668-8140, information@icash.ca