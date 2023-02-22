CANADIAN FEMALE FOUNDER REVEALS OUTERWEAR COLLECTION STE.MARG.SCOT. THIS INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

In duller months, the coat becomes the outfit. SteMargScot is re-energizing Canadians with the colours they love, renewable materials, and local craftsmanship. A comeback story for woollen Heritage Coats. An icon reimagined.

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Just launched SteMargScot [seynt-margh-skot] is a made in Toronto outerwear company challenging the sameness monopolizing outerwear. (www.stemargscot.com)

Fashion's addiction to fossil-fuel derived materials is only getting worse. SteMargScot is championing wool's comeback

Founder, Sasha Jardine is a Caribbean-born, colour-fanatic, winter-intolerant, science nerd. Frustrated by the ubiquitous winter coat uniform in stores (especially for men), she found it hard not to notice that outerwear is mostly polyester. Even harder was to be complacent when polyester production increased by 4 million tonnes last year, making it the most widely produced fiber (Materials Market Report). She dreamed about outerwear that challenged status-quo materials, colours, cis gender-designations, and styles. Inspired by all things colourful and her biochemistry background, she wondered: "How would people feel if they wore their favourite colours during the darkest days? What would coats look like if they didn't need plastic and metal parts?"

SteMargScot's first limited collection centers on The Heritage Coat, a timeless yet modern duffle that is bold, warm (-20°C), versatile, and designed to be structurally gender-inclusive (left and right closures are possible). The removable liner makes this the perfect 3-in-1 transition coat for the winter and spring months.

Every component of the SteMargScot coat is sourced to ensure conservation and respect for the Earth. Materials were prioritized to be low impact, ethically sourced, renewable, sustainable, and chosen intentionally, each with a story and craftmanship. For example, the coats have no plastic and metal parts, and the heirloom wool is sourced from a century old mill.

Offering 1000's of possible colourways, there are 10 coat colours plus 40 interchangeable fastener colours, a swappable accessory that changes the look of the coat, like Apple watch bands. SteMargScot represents quality sustainable outerwear designed to satiate the most colour obsessed.

Founded in 2022, SteMargScot is a made-in-Canada company challenging the sea of sameness monopolizing outerwear. They make warm, vibrant, and gender-inclusive woolen coats, with a free-from plastics and metals ethos. Their mission is to brighten dark days by reconnecting people to colour and nature.

Sasha Jardine lives in Toronto and is a science teacher, pediatric award-winning researcher (at Sickkids) and published author in drug discovery.

