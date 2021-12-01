Canadian Female-Founded Brand 'Betterwith Ice Cream' First Crowdfunding Campaign Underway on Frontfundr

Invest in a future better with ice cream that is full of flavour, not sugar

VICTORIA, BC, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Betterwith Ice Cream – the female-founded, full-fat ice cream brand made with honest purpose, simple ingredients and 15-50% less sugar than other premium ice cream brands – is officially underway with its first crowdfunding campaign on FrontFundr with the goal of raising $250,000 by February 8, 2022. A minimum investment of $250 can be made here by qualified retail investors seeking to buy into the innovative Canadian brand disrupting the category.

What began five years ago for Betterwith Ice Cream Founder and CEO, Lori Joyce, as a quest to bring to market uncompromising ice cream made the old-world way with quality, transparency and intention – and without gums, fillers, modified milk ingredients, sugar alcohols or artificial ingredients – is demonstrating 27% YOY growth thanks to foundational partnerships and solid distribution across western Canada in more than 200 retail locations including Whole Foods Market, Safeway and Urban Fare. With more than $1,000,000 projected revenue and an ambitious expansion to Ontario planned for 2022, new investments through FrontFundr will allow Betterwith Ice Cream to scale its growth and current production, heighten its awareness in the marketplace, grow store count and increase unit velocities while uniquely supporting the female-founded CPG business.

"During a routine grocery run in 2016, I realized the ice cream in my cart wasn't labeled as ice cream – it was frozen dessert," recalls Joyce. "Like you I thought, 'What is frozen dessert? And, more importantly, why is it not ice cream?' On that day in the freezer aisle I knew I could make a better ice cream. An ice cream without tons of sugar or gums and one that disrupts the category with transparency, accountability and honest practice. Today, there's never been a better time to invest in ice cream and, specifically, Betterwith Ice Cream as a female-founded business here in Canada."

Canadian Retail Insights & Traction

Premium ice cream is trending – Canadian retail sales of artisanal ice cream hit 29.1 million USD in 2018 and are forecasted to reach 31.9 million USD in 2021;

in 2018 and are forecasted to reach in 2021; Ice cream consumers are quickly turning to premium, "better for you" ice cream products and demand is growing;

To date, Betterwith Ice Cream has sold more than 250,000 pints into western Canadian grocery stores;

In line with market growth & trends, Betterwith Ice Cream has seen market success indicators such as increased sales, COVID-19 recovery and account activations with stores including Whole Foods Market, Thrifty Foods and Fairways.

Why We Need Better

Not all ice cream is created equal. Many store-bought ice cream brands are higher in sugar, artificial flavours, stabilizers and fillers than the average grocery shopper realizes on first glance. Food awareness is at an all-time high and today's consumers increasingly demand quality, cleaner and "better for you" products. Seeking real ingredients they can trust and pronounce without compromising on taste, 37% of Canadians are concerned about the availability of quality food for themselves and their family* at the same time that only 25% of consumers have trust in today's food system*.

How Betterwith Ice Cream Does Better

Simply put – the solution is in the ingredients. Simple, natural and recognizable, Betterwith Ice Cream believes less is more. Made without gums, fillers, modified milk ingredients, sugar alcohols or artificial ingredients, Betterwith Ice Cream is made with as few as four ingredients.

The Betterwith Ice Cream Process – Farm to Freezer

R&D is conducted and ingredients are sourced by the Betterwith Ice Cream team in Victoria, BC. Its ice cream is made by a co-manufacturer with sustainably-sourced farm fresh cream in Canada which is then picked up and delivered to frozen storage before it finds its way to the grocery store freezer.

Betterwith Ice Cream Flavours

The two largest demographics eating the most ice cream currently are children aged 6-12 years old followed by adults over the age of 65. With this in mind, Betterwith Ice Cream focuses on classic flavours that are consistently in high demand and considered fan favourites:

Chocolate, Vanilla, Cream, Strawberry, Coffee, Caramel (SRP: $7.99 - $8.99 per pint)

For more information about Betterwith Ice Cream and this FrontFundr campaign, visit FrontFundr. Details of the offering can be found in the offering document at frontfundr.com.

