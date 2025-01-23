Canadian Favorite, Cluck Clucks, Brings Its Famous Fried Chicken and Waffles to the U.S. with First Location in Texas

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Cluck Clucks, the celebrated Canadian restaurant chain known for its crispy, fried chicken and fluffy golden waffles, made its highly anticipated U.S. debut in Sugar Land, Texas, on January 18th, 2025. This marks a major milestone for the Toronto-based brand as it continues its rapid expansion across North America.

cluck clucks rack card (CNW Group/Cluck Clucks)

Cluck Clucks has earned a cult following in Canada, where it currently operates six locations across the Greater Toronto Area. The brand, which has been featured on numerous Toronto publications, such Blogto, Toronto Life, Taste Toronto, has another three locations set to open in Canada over the next six months and has signed an Area Development for Quebec. The brand is well-positioned to capture the growing demand for bold, flavorful comfort food. Additionally, Cluck Clucks will expand westward with its first Calgary location set to open in the first half of 2025.

The new Sugar Land location will serve as Cluck Clucks' flagship in the United States, introducing local diners and prospective partners to its unique twist on chicken and waffles. The brand prides itself on using bold, fresh and innovative flavors, to create a crave-worthy menu that caters to diverse tastes.

"We're thrilled to bring Cluck Clucks to the U.S. and share our passion for bold flavors and exceptional quality with new audiences," said Raza Hashim, CEO and President of Cluck Clucks. "The Sugar Land opening is just the beginning of our ambitious North American growth strategy."

Cluck Clucks is seeking multi-unit franchise operators, first-time franchisees, and seasoned restaurateurs to join its expansion. With a proven track record in Canada, a strong brand identity, and a scalable business model, Cluck Clucks offers an ideal opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors in the thriving food and beverage industry. Partnerships with commercial landlords in prime locations are also key to bringing this innovative concept to new markets.

Fast Facts About Cluck Clucks:

Current Presence : 6 locations in the Greater Toronto Area , with 3 more under development.

: 6 locations in the , with 3 more under development. New Markets : First Calgary location opening in 2025; 16 Quebec locations in the pipeline.

: First Calgary location opening in 2025; 16 Quebec locations in the pipeline. Halal Commitment : Serving hand-cut halal chicken to meet diverse dietary preferences.

: Serving hand-cut halal chicken to meet diverse dietary preferences. Tech Driven Lean Operations: Tech enabled franchise system to run and manage your business with ease.

For more information, visit www.cluckcluckschicken.com or contact Sameer Hussain, VP - Franchise Development at [email protected].