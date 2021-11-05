Canadian Family-Owned Homes Alive Pets Announces a Brand New Store Opening in Langley on November 22nd!

This long-awaited move marks the first Homes Alive Pets location in B.C.

LANGLEY, BC, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Homes Alive Pets announced the opening of a new brand store in Langley, B.C. This milestone is a significant move for Homes Alive Pets furthering their mission to bring a new standard of pet store to all Canadian pets and their families.

The new Langley store is Homes Alive Pets' first location in British Columbia and their first steps outside of their home province of Alberta. The new 15,000 ft2 retail store will provide everything BC pet parents need to strengthen their bond with their furry companions. This large-format location offers a uniquely welcoming shopping experience for pets and people, help from knowledgeable and passionate staff, and resources and tools that you can't find anywhere else.

Alberta has been home to Homes Alive Pets for over 10 years, so this move into B.C. marks a big step for this dedicated, family-owned company. "We are excited to offer BC pet parents a new shopping experience that they can come and share with their pets," says Evan Ropp, co-owner of Homes Alive Pets.

"This store will offer a 30 door freezer for raw pet food, popular premium brands like Acana, go!, and Ruffwear and local B.C. brands like First Mate and Petkind. We also have a unique selection of natural chews and products that can't be found in the lower mainland." He also adds, "When customers walk through our door, they will see that we aren't just your average pet store, and we really are setting a new standard for pet care."

To celebrate this exciting milestone and help introduce themselves to the Langley community, Homes Alive Pets welcomes everyone to their grand opening celebration, beginning on November 22nd. This pet-friendly event will be in partnership with Langley Animal Protection Society, a local not-for-profit pet rescue organization. $5 from every purchase made at the Langley location through December 31st will be donated to Langley Animal Protection Society, up to a maximum of $10,000.

About Homes Alive Pets

Homes Alive Pets strives to set a new standard for pet care. As one of Canada's leading pet retailers, Homes Alive Pets offers a beautifully designed and friendly pet-store experience, both in-store and online.

As a family-owned and operated, truly Canadian company, Homes Alive Pets proudly supports Canadian-owned brands that share the same values and passion for pet health and wellbeing. Their stores offer a huge selection of dog and cat products, including the largest selection of raw pet food in Canada, to support pet owners looking for the best solutions to help their pets thrive.

