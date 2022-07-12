Canadian EV startup Lyric Cycles' first in-house release - the Graffiti - poised to become a serious contender in the eBike space

The Graffiti is at the top of its class in power, range and speed. Its standout features include a 2500 watt hub-drive motor, which offers more than twice the power of most other eBikes in its class, dual batteries and regenerative brakes supporting 80-100+ miles of range, and a top-speed of 38 mph.

The bike's direct drive motor reaches 4700 peak watts, effortlessly powering the bike up hills with the throttle alone, even with a 200+ lb rider.

"We wanted our riders to have power at their fingertips," says Co-Founder and Graffiti Co-Designer Andrew Lester. "The bike is very capable at the 500w/750w limit (depending on either Canadian or US standards), and we know full power isn't needed in every situation. But when you encounter a large hill, it just makes sense to access as much power as the bike can output. After all, most people tend to buy eBikes to get where they want to go, without breaking a sweat."

The Graffiti makes range anxiety a thing of the past. While range is dependent on speed, effort and rider/cargo weight, the dual battery upgrade goes the distance. Considering a 175 pound rider at 15-20 mph with pedal assist, Lyric estimates 80-100 miles of range.

"We believe your ride should outlast your route," says Co-Founder Andi Caruso. "Whether you're using the Graffiti for your daily commute, or heading out on an epic weekend adventure, you can feel confident that you'll be ready to stop before your Graffiti does."

Complete with a sophisticated electrical system, the Graffiti allows riders to switch between a Class 2 eBike (20mph/32kmh top speed) and "off-road" mode, where the top power and speed can be accessed in off-road and private land settings.

The Graffiti also features a low-maintenance, single-speed belt drive, 120mm of adjustable front suspension, a bright 6000 lumen headlight and taillight, a custom 2-person seat, passenger pegs, and an integrated rear rack with optional rack extenders for bags, cargo boxes, surfboards, and more.

For a limited time, the Lyric Graffiti is available at a special introductory price of just $2,799 for the single battery, and $3,199 for the dual battery. The bike begins shipping in September 2022.

For more information on Lyric Cycles, please visit lyriccycles.com or get social on Instagram and Facebook @lyriccycles.

Graffiti specs and images can be found here .

ABOUT LYRIC CYCLES

A leading pioneer in the electric bike industry, Lyric Cycles was founded by Andrew Lester and Andi Caruso in 2020 to create high performance electric vehicles. Lyric's bikes are meticulously designed to harmoniously blend unmatched performance with modern sustainable technology and style. Whether you're looking for an eco-friendly alternative for your commute and errands, or an adrenaline-inducing ride for a weekend cruise, Lyric Cycles delivers.

Enabled by software, riders have power at their fingertips to convert their ride from an eBike to a moped, when the need arises. By creating vehicles with wide capabilities that are fun to ride, our hope is that riders replace gas-burning car trips with eBikes, and in turn, help the environment without even having to think about it.

Lyric's bikes are designed, developed, engineered, and tested at the company's headquarters in Squamish, British Columbia.

