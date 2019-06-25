Canadian ETF Association (CETFA) Announces Steve Hawkins as New Chair

CETFA is Canada's principal representative of ETF (" exchange traded fund ") providers and ETF industry professionals. Established in 2011, CETFA's membership includes 20 ETF providers among its 46 members, which account for more than 95 per cent of Canada's ETF assets under management. Horizons ETFs is a founding member of the organization.

"Within the last few years, Canada's ETF industry has experienced tremendous growth," said Steve Hawkins, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs. "I thank Kevin Gopaul for his service to CETFA, where his leadership has seen the ETF industry achieve a number of exciting milestones, from outselling mutual funds last year for the first time in a decade, to an increasing number of entrants bringing new ETFs to market. It's an exciting time to be in this business. I am thrilled to be able to build on that momentum as the incoming Board Chair."

Steve Hawkins brings over 30 years of experience in the investment industry to his role as CETFA's Board Chair. He is in part responsible for the proliferation of ETFs in Canada and has brought many first-of-their-kind ETFs to market. As an innovative ETF thought leader and capital markets expert, he was recognized as CEO of the Year at the 2018 Wealth Professional Awards.

"Having worked alongside Steve Hawkins since CETFA began, I'm confident that his leadership, global profile and vision for the ETF industry will further propel ETF awareness and uptake," said Pat Dunwoody, President of CETFA. "Innovation is at the heart of the ETF revolution and I know that is a principle that similarly drives Steve Hawkins."

CETFA's membership continues to grow. iA Clarington Investments and CIBC Asset Management have recently joined the organization – with both firms having recently introduced ETF products to market. Today, there are 36 ETF providers operating in Canada – double the amount from 2016.

CETFA is holding its 7th Annual General Meeting later today.

About the Canadian ETF Association (CETFA)

CETFA, formed in late 2011 and the first of its kind, is an independent national association that represents and promotes the Canadian ETF industry. Its focus is to help educate institutional and retail investors, as well as the advisor community, on the benefits and uses of ETFs, provide industry statistics and commentary on ETF-related issues and advance industry issues with regulators, government agencies and interested third parties.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

Horizons ETFs is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $10 billion of assets under management and 90 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Horizons ETFs is a member of the Mirae Asset Global Investments Group.

