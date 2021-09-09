Canadian engineers and scientists develop technology to measure, track, and reduce COVID risks inside buildings

Every building is unique, as is its risk level for outbreaks. ParticleOne builds on general Public Health guidance to address the complexity of distinct spaces, enabling business owners to make informed choices. By applying building science, data analytics, and computer modelling, ParticleOne creates an accurate profile of a space and offers clear, science-based guidance and solutions. The system accounts for the distinct layout, use, ventilation, and location of a building, while also calculating the future impacts of emerging variants, local infection and vaccination rates.

Client feedback

As an early client of ParticleOne, Pharmasave Elora Apothecary owner Bronwyn Tolmie outlines the common challenge many business owners face in trying to make their space "safe": "There is a lot of talk about what is 'safe,' but it is very hard to measure an invisible threat like COVID. With ParticleOne's analysis of our site, we are able to 'see' our risk level—and apply the necessary solutions to allow us to operate our business with confidence."

Developed and used by engineers

ParticleOne was developed in response to environmental engineering firm RWDI's own challenge to understand and manage the different risk levels for each of its 26 offices and three model shops around the world. RWDI developed ParticleOne in partnership with University of Guelph genomics scientist, Dr. Steven Newmaster, to inform its reopening plans.

The ParticleOne Platform:

Provides oversite of multiple properties at once with a customized dashboard that indicates the risk of COVID transmission at each location.

Runs thousands of simulations to compare the effectiveness of different safety measures, including HEPA filters, masks, occupancy levels and more.

Provides regular monitoring of all locations and alerts facility managers when action is needed.

Preparedness is prevention

"To prevent the high costs of employee absenteeism and closures, companies need to be prepared," explains Mike Williams, a building-performance engineer at both RWDI and ParticleOne. "But companies also need to appreciate that viral risks are dynamic. The plan you put in place this month may need to be adjusted next month. COVID is an ongoing threat that needs to be continually managed. Fortunately, we have the tools to manage it."

ParticleOne is primarily focused on reducing the risk of COVID inside shared spaces, but its technology and solutions will also measure the risk for other common viruses and emerging pathogens.

RWDI President and CEO, Michael J. Soligo, confirms: "Well-prepared organizations recognize that monitoring pathogen risk is the new normal. But we also know first-hand, after five decades of consulting on ventilation, air quality and measuring containments, that the benefits of 'cleaner air' go well beyond COVID. Increased productivity, less absenteeism, and a healthier workforce ensures a healthier business overall."





About ParticleOne

ParticleOne uses science and technology to make indoor spaces safer. It is the joint initiative between environmental engineers RWDI (world-renowned experts in building science, air flow, ventilation, and contaminants) and Dr. Steven Newmaster, genomics scientist at the University of Guelph. ParticleOne develops customized pathogen risk-management strategies through its cloud-based platform, expert consultation, and related R&D. ParticleOne builds on RWDI's and Dr. Newmaster's recent collaboration on rapid testing at Songbird Life Science.

Related links: ParticleOne.com

SOURCE ParticleOne

For further information: Media inquiries: [email protected]