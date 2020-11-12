Glithero will be the 20th recipient of the Alex Trebek Medal for Geographic Literacy since its inception in 2000. The medal was created to recognize an individual's significant contribution to geographic literacy in Canada. For the past 20 years, Glithero has worked as an educator, specializing in engaging youth, teachers, organizations, communities and the Canadian public in ocean, climate, sustainability learning and collective action. In her role as national coordinator of the Canadian Ocean Literacy Coalition, Glithero has been leading a collaborative research initiative to develop a national ocean literacy strategy for Canada. Throughout her career Glithero has shown her passion for the advancement of geographic literacy in all Canadians.

Peter Cameron will be the 8th recipient of the Innovation in Geography Teaching Award. This award, established in 2013, is presented to an educator who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to foster geographic engagement and increase geographic literacy in their students. In his 25 years as an educator, Cameron has brought a sense of adventure and exploration to his students and shown them their ability to make a tangible difference to the world. Cameron and his students have spearheaded a number of initiatives that have gone beyond the walls of the classroom, including the "Junior Water Walkers." This initiative honours Anishinaabe Elder and Water Walker Josephine Mandamin, who walked around the Great Lakes, bringing awareness of the need to protect and respect water. To date, more than 200 classes have joined Cameron and his students in this initiative.

"The Canadian Geographical Education medals recognize geography educators and advocates who have made outstanding contributions to teaching and learning in the discipline," says Paul VanZant, Chair of Canadian Geographic Education. "Both Diz and Peter have demonstrated great passion, creativity and innovation in their teaching of geography — both in formal and informal settings. We at Canadian Geographic Education and The Royal Canadian Geographical Society 3are proud to recognize their accomplishments this year."

Both Glithero and Cameron have shown a great passion for geography through their teaching, which The Royal Canadian Geographical Society is proud to recognize. These awards will be presented on Wed., Nov. 18, 2020, during the Fellows Show, a virtual geography celebration being held this year instead of the Society's College of Fellows Annual Dinner. The Fellows Show can be viewed on Canadian Geographic magazine's YouTube channel (YouTube.com/canadiangeographic) .

Social Media Links: @RCGS_SGRC @CanGeo

ABOUT THE ROYAL CANADIAN GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY

The RCGS is dedicated to imparting a broader knowledge and deeper appreciation of Canada — its people and places, its natural and cultural heritage and its environmental, social and economic challenges. The Society is one of Canada's largest non-profit educational organizations comprising more than 25,000 members from across the country. The RCGS is funded primarily by membership fees and donations. The Society's Board of Governors and its program committees are composed entirely of volunteers.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Geographical Society

For further information: Media Information: Keegan Hoban, Project/Communications Coordinator, The Royal Canadian Geographical Society, [email protected] or (877)786-2376 ext. 138

Related Links

http://www.rcgs.org/

