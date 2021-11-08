Canadian Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Centre Announces Secret PRO by Cutera for Total Skin Rejuvenation

First Practices in Canada to Offer CO 2 Laser + Microneedling Technology in One Treatment

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Canadian Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Centres are proud to announce that they are the first clinics in Canada to add the Secret PRO by CUTERA, INC. to their cutting edge Toronto Practices. This device is a powerful progressive dermal remodeling technology for total skin rejuvenation.

Secret PRO levels up traditional skin revitalization by uniquely combining two clinically proven technologies - fractional CO 2 laser for skin resurfacing and radiofrequency microneedling for dermal remodeling - in a single device. By layering CO 2 laser energy with radiofrequency microneedling, Secret PRO treats a wide range of skin conditions including:

Fine Lines

Wrinkles

Acne Scaring

Traumatic or Surgical Scars

Stretch Marks

While CO 2 laser fractionally ablates the outermost layers of the skin, the invasive RF technology reaches the deeper dermal layers. With this unique combination of Secret PRO technologies, Canadian Dermatology Centre is able to treat the full thickness of the skin to address superficial photo-aging while also stimulating collagen and hyaluronic acid production for more youthful, healthy-looking skin.

"We are beyond thrilled to offer this treatment to our patients. The results are amazing and completely customizable. This system delivers the best of both worlds for skin remodeling," says Dr. Renita Ahluwalia, Lead Dermatologist, Canadian Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Centre. "The combination of CO 2 laser plus radiofrequency microneedling in one device empowers us to treat everything from deep acne scars, to fine lines, large pores, wrinkles and stretch marks."

Dr. Ahluwalia continues, "The powerful CO 2 technology peels back years of aging by smoothing, brightening, and enhancing skin tone and texture. It also promotes collagen production to address scarring, and crepey skin through fractional skin resurfacing in a single treatment. Patients love the efficiency and how we can tailor the amount of downtime to their lifestyle. Treatments options range from a light laser micropeel for prejuvenation to intense comprehensive skin renewal for aging skin. We are able to offer treatment options to patients of all skin types, which is really important to us"

To Book a consultation with The Candian Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Centres visit www.canadiandermatology.com for more information.

For more information on Secret PRO or to find a physician near you visit www.cutera.com

About Candian Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Centres

The Canadian Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Centres are quickly becoming Canada's fastest growing cosmetic and medical clinics since their opening in 2019. A new expansion at 16 Mallard Rd is expected in early 2022, where we will continue to meet growing demands with a full service operating room and hair transplantation centre. Our goal is to help you love your skin. We focus on an integrative approach to maintain optimal skin health and are a full service cosmetic and medical, dermatology and plastic surgery experience. We recognize the importance of an integrative approach and are committed to natural results. Founded by husband and wife team, Plastic Surgeon, Quinton Chivers and Dermatologist Renita Ahluwalia, the centres now boast 8 board certified dermatolgoist,3 plastic surgeons and a great allied support team to deliver the best and cutting edge treatments for all your skin concerns. We look forward to helping you love your skin. Visit us at canadiandermatology.com or canadiansurgery.com for more information.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call +1 415-657- 5500 or 1-888-4CUTERA or visit cutera.com.

Instagram: @CuteraInc

Facebook: @Cutera

1 Via ablation, coagulation, hemostasis and skin resurfacing

SOURCE Cutera, Inc.