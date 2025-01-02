TORONTO, Jan. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, announced today that the aggregate funded ratio for Canadian pension plans in the S&P/TSX Composite Index decreased to 105.5 percent compared to 105.8 percent at the end of the third quarter, according to the Aon Pension Risk Tracker. A year ago, it was at 100.7 percent.

The Aon Pension Risk Tracker calculates the aggregate funded position on an accounting basis for companies in the S&P/TSX Composite Index with defined benefit plans. To access Aon's interactive tracker, which dates to 2013, click here.

Key findings for the quarter ending December 31, 2024 include:

Pension assets gained 2.3 percent over the fourth quarter of 2024.

The long-term Government of Canada bond yield increased 20 basis points (bps) relative to the previous quarter rate, and credit spreads narrowed by 29 bps. This combination resulted a decrease in the discount rate, from 4.42 percent to 4.33 percent.

"Most pension plans performed well in 2024, with a meaningful uptick in funded ratios," said Nathan LaPierre, partner, Wealth Solutions, Aon. "Uncertainty is the name of the game for 2025. Many plan sponsors likely still have room to derisk and should consider doing so in light of healthy funded positions and that uncertainty."

