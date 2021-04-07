Canadian Defence Marketplace to connect international decision-makers on May 6

OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Described as "2021's biggest business networking opportunity for defence, security and Industry 4.0," Canadian Defence Marketplace is expected to attract hundreds of international defence and security companies, Industry 4.0 leaders, senior government officials, Canadian Armed Forces leadership and their procurement teams in a unique virtual meeting platform on May 6, 2021.

Join hundreds of key industry players on May 6 and November 4. Secure, private, AI-enabled networking brought to you by CADSI. Over 200 government participants will be participating in Canadian Defence Marketplace, including the team from DND’s ADM MAT. (CNW Group/Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI))

Canadian Defence Marketplace is not a trade show or a conference. It is a new and innovative global platform bringing industry and government together for virtual business-to-business and business-to-government meetings. It will offer access to international buyers, distributors, and decision-makers, through secure, private, and unlimited 20-minute B2B and B2G meetings on the event days. The event's sophisticated, AI-enabled video conferencing platform can be accessed from wherever you are in the world.

200+ Canadian Government and Military leadership set to attend this ultimate global forum

In addition to participants from North America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, the platform has secured support and attendance from over 25 government partners such as Canada's Department of National Defence (DND), Global Affairs Canada, Innovation Science and Economic Development Canada, Canadian Special Operations Forces Command, Shared Services Canada, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Canadian Coast Guard, Canadian Space Agency, National Research Council, Canadian Trade Commissioners Service and many more.

Participants in the event can book private meetings with featured connections from all of these government entities. DND's Assistant Deputy Minister (Materiel) will be well represented by the Associate Assistant Deputy Minister, incoming Chief of Staff (COS), as well as Director Generals of Materiel Systems and Supply Chain (MSSC), Procurement Services (Proc Svcs), International and Industry Program (IIP), Aerospace Equipment Program Management (AEPM), Maritime Equipment Program Management (MEPM), Land Equipment Program Management (LEPM), Major Project Delivery (Air and Land) (MPD(A&L)) and Major Project Delivery (Sea) (MPD(Sea)).

The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command (CANSOFCOM) will be joining the event with its team consisting of the incoming Deputy Commander, Chief of Staff, incoming Director Force Sustainment, incoming Deputy Director Force Development, C4ISR lead, Mobility lead, incoming Innovation lead, Science and Technology lead and Futures and Capabilities lead.

Shared Services Canada will also be represented by their Chief Technology Officer, Deputy Chief of Technology, Assistant Deputy Minister Client Service Delivery and Management (National Defence and Policing) and Director Generals of Management and Governance and Procurement and Vendor Relations.

Representatives from the Canadian Armed Forces senior leadership, including Royal Canadian Army Chief of Staff Army Strategy and Director Land Requirements, Royal Canadian Navy Director General Naval Forces Development, will also be looking to meet with industry.

Canadian Defence Marketplace is also proud to announce CAE – a global leader in training and simulation for the defence, civil aviation, and healthcare markets – as the Title Sponsor for this year's event.

Canadian Defence Marketplace is created and hosted by the Canadian Association for Defence and Security Industries (CADSI) – the team that puts on Canada's largest defence and security trade show, CANSEC, each year.

Learn more about the event, see all featured connections and book tickets through www.canadiandefencemarketplace.ca

About CADSI

The Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI) is the national industry voice of Canadian defence and security companies that produce world-class goods, services and technologies made across Canada and sought the world over. The industries contribute to the employment of more than 60,000 Canadians and generate $10 billion in annual revenues, roughly 60 per cent of which come from exports. To learn more, visit defenceandsecurity.ca and follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter @CadsiCanada.

