Canadian COVID Collaboration Releases Back-to-School Decision Tool for Parents

PUSLINCH, ON, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian COVID Collaboration today released its Back-to-School Decision Tool to help parents with the decision of whether to send their children back to school this fall or opt for an online learning experience from home.

The leader of the Collaboration project is Jeff Wilson, PhD, a Professor at the University of Guelph and President of Novometrix, a social enterprise that focuses on helping organizations build networks to tackle difficult challenges. "The Decision Tool is our effort to help parents take control of a difficult situation and make an informed decision," he explains. "We aim to empower parents and help them to think about the choice in a holistic way and make a decision they feel will be best for their kids, their family and the community at large."

The decision tool is available on the Novometrix website at https://www.novometrixinc.com/decisiontool and parents will also find a collection of trusted resources that the experts in the Canadian COVID Collaboration project have found to be accurate and helpful.

The Canadian COVID Collaboration project is a growing network of experts in epidemiology, health, policy, and communication. It is built on the model of Community Network Integration, an innovative approach to solving complex problems that Novometrix has helped to develop and implement around the world.

