Public vote will help determine which three finalists advance to the next phase of the competition

TORONTO, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, SiriusXM Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®), opens voting for the next phase of the 2026 SiriusXM Top of the Country competition, inviting Canadians to help select the country's next breakout artist. The eight semi-finalists have recorded original songs and videos in studio, which are now available at topcountry.siriusxm.ca to help voters decide on their favourites.

SiriusXM Top of the Country (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

Canadians can vote daily until April 14, with public votes helping to decide the final three. From there, the top contenders will go on to perform on major stages throughout the summer as they compete for a $25,000 grand prize and the chance to be crowned the 2026 Top of the Country champion.

The 2026 semi-finalists, representing seven provinces, are:

Ben Chase – St. Louis, PEI

Blue Ridge Band – Lévis, QC

Catie St.Germain – Winnipeg, MB

Josh Stumpf – Prince Albert, SK

Morgan Griffiths – Abbotsford, BC

Morgan Klaiber – Medicine Hat, AB

Nicolette & The Nobodies – Hamilton, ON

Shawnee Kish – Edmonton, AB

"This stage of the SiriusXM Top of the Country competition marks an exciting moment for both artists and fans as our top eight showcase their talent," said Michelle Mearns, SVP of Programming & Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "Canadians now have the opportunity to support their favourite performers and help shape the next phase of the competition."

Once voting closes, the finalists will take the stage at events across North America, including Departure Festival in Toronto, LASSO Montréal and CMA Fest in Nashville. The competition will wrap up this September in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, with a finale concert taking place as part of the CCMA's Country Music Week 2026. Finalists will take the stage to perform, with one artist crowned the 2026 Top of the Country winner. The event will be broadcast live on SiriusXM's Top of the Country Radio (ch. 171), allowing fans across the country to tune in.

"The CCMA is a proud partner of the SiriusXM Top of the Country competition, working together for our mutual goal of elevating homegrown talent and supporting Canadian artists at every stage of their journey," said Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. "Canadian country fans are at the heart of everything we do, and we're honoured to have their help in selecting the next generation of country's rising stars."

SiriusXM Top of the Country, in partnership with the CCMA, is part of SiriusXM's ongoing tradition of promoting and elevating the best emerging Canadian music talent. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 16 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

About The Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®)

Established in 1976, the CCMA® is a membership-based, not-for-profit organization committed to promoting and recognizing Canadian country music. Now in its 50th year, the CCMA celebrates the spirit, community, and creativity fostered by country music through year-round initiatives, culminating every fall with Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Association Awards.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Kathleen Bennett, Zeno Group, [email protected], 289-221-8484; CCMA contact: Shelby Burnell, Red Umbrella PR, [email protected], 416-317-8023