Canadian Country-Folk Singer, Jim Cuddy, Brings his Countrywide Soul Tour to Ontario this Fall!
Aug 26, 2019, 09:00 ET
ORANGEVILLE, ON, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Jim Cuddy has written many of the songs that have become indelible in the soundtrack of Canadian lives. To celebrate the release of his fifth solo album, Countrywide Soul, Jim – along with fiddler Anne Lindsay and guitarist Colin Cripps – will be performing for audiences across Ontario this fall. Tickets go on sale on Thursday August 29 at 10:00am EST
Tour Schedule
October 1st – Orangeville, ON – Orangeville Town Hall Opera House
October 19th – Wingham, ON – Wingham Town Hall Theatre
October 24th – Lindsay, ON – The Academy Theatre
October 26th – Meaford, ON – Meaford Hall
October 27th – Walkerton, ON – Victoria Jubilee Hall
November 3rd – Collingwood, ON – The Historic Gayety Theatre
About Jim Cuddy: Over the course of five solo albums and fifteen studio recordings with Blue Rodeo, Jim has established himself as one of Canada's most respected artists. Among his accolades, Jim has received 15 JUNO Awards, The Order of Canada and, along with bandmates Blue Rodeo, has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, received the Governor General Performing Arts Award and a Star on the Walk of Fame.
Jim's latest release, Countrywide Soul, is a celebration of music and the musicians who join him on stage each night.
To achieve his goal on Countrywide Soul, Jim re-worked a number of songs previously recorded for his solo career and with Blue Rodeo. To round out the record, he wrote two new songs and included a couple of favourite cover songs.
For more information on Jim Cuddy, visit www.jimcuddy.com.
