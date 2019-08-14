Canadian Council of Forest Ministers' Annual Conference - Minister Pierre Dufour Talks About Innovation and Development

WASKESIU LAKE, SK, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Pierre Dufour, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks, started Day 3 of the Canadian Council of Forest Ministers' (CCFM) annual conference with a speech on both Québec's efforts to innovate in the forest sector and best practices in wood fibre development.

The Minister reiterated how important it is for Québec to tap into the forest sector's full potential by creating an ecosystem that promotes investment. The Government of Québec is set to implement strategies focused on innovation and lumber market development while ensuring forestry plays a key role in the fight against climate change.

These strategies will include developing opportunities for lumber and forest product use and increasing resources for research in the forest sector and wood processing. Over the coming months, Québec will present various strategies as part of its new forest policy, which will also consider various issues raised at this conference.

In Québec, the forest sector generates economic spinoffs in 902 municipalities, making it an important economic pillar. In 2018, it generated a GDP of $6.5 billion, or 2% of Québec's total economic activity, and helped to maintain about 60,000 direct jobs. The forest sector also recorded sales of $10.5 billion outside Canada, representing 11% of total Québec exports.

Ontario and Quebec are drawing similar conclusions in regards to various issues pertaining to forestry. Both provinces agree to work together and make innovation a leading factor in matters regarding the development of the forest industry. Collaboration remains important to address common challenges and take advantage of the job creation potential and economic benefits of the forest sector.

Reserved for meetings between ministers, this final day of the annual conference, held in Waskesiu Lake, Saskatchewan, provided an opportunity for everyone to discuss common issues, including the forest sector's reputation in Canada, forest fire resilience, woodland caribou protection, wood fibre supply, innovation and bioeconomy.

The CCFM conference brings together federal, provincial and territorial ministers, setting the stage for participants to discuss the specific or collective priorities and challenges facing Canada's forest sector.

A few words:

"Bioeconomy is a promising activity for the forest sector. Innovation-focus will enable the forest products industry to continue developing leading-edge solutions and bioproducts from a renewable and sustainable resource and thus significantly contribute not only to the fight against climate change, but also to the economic development of Québec and its regions."

Pierre Dufour, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks and Minister responsible for the Abitibi‑Témiscamingue and Nord‑du‑Québec regions.

