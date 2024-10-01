Canadian Council for Indigenous Business Awards Silver Level Certification to General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada

LONDON, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - General Dynamics Land Systems–Canada today announced it has been awarded Silver level certification under the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR) program administered by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB).

General Dynamics Land Systems–Canada is committed to renewing respectful relationships with Indigenous communities and to playing a role in reconciliation through greater engagement with Indigenous businesses.

"The positive outcomes derived from the employment of Indigenous persons and the procurement of goods and services from Indigenous businesses and entrepreneurs not only benefit Indigenous communities but all communities across Canada," said Jason Alejandro Monahan, Vice President and General Manager of General Dynamics Land Systems–Canada.

"We are proud to receive this certification, as it reinforces our efforts to develop supply chain relationships with Indigenous businesses, bolster job creation and contribute to Indigenous economies and the Canadian economy."

Established in 2001, PAIR is the only program of its kind that confirms corporate performance in Indigenous relations, certifying at the Bronze, Silver and Gold levels. It provides for structured, independent, third-party verification in the areas of Leadership Actions, Employment, Business Development and Community Relations.

General Dynamics Land Systems–Canada joined CCIB in August 2018 – the first pure-play defence company to become a member. Now it is the first to receive certification at any level under PAIR. General Dynamics Land Systems–Canada is a registered Procurement Champion under the Supply Change Program and was the inaugural sponsor of CCIB's Indigenous Business Defense Accelerator Sector Program.

