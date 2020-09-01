Canadian company BioScript Solutions announces launch of BioScript Logistics

Third-party logistics service offers Canadian gateway for global pharma and biotech companies

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - BioScript Solutions, a company dedicated to providing full-service specialty care solutions for the distribution and provision of complex drug therapies, today announced their expansion into third-party logistics (3PL) with the launch of BioScript Logistics Inc., based in Mississauga, Ontario.

BioScript Logistics, led by industry veteran Sam Tarantino, will provide global manufacturers with a single partner for the importation and distribution of specialty and traditional pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Canada. With national distribution and integrated pharmacy, nursing, and patient support services, BioScript will leverage its expertise and infrastructure to support manufacturers by facilitating distribution to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies across Canada.

"The addition of BioScript Logistics demonstrates our ongoing mission of simplifying access to specialty care," said David Ford, Co-Founder of BioScript Solutions. "This added service offering allows us to continue focusing on enhancing patient care for Canadians by partnering with companies looking to bring new therapies to Canada, as well as working with domestic partners to solve complex distribution challenges."

As an industry-leading specialty care service provider in Canada, BioScript has decades of expertise in cold-chain and biologic pharmaceuticals, with proven ability to support special programs that require direct-to-pharmacy or direct-to-physician distribution. To meet the rigorous requirements of these time-sensitive specialty therapies, their GMP-compliant facility provides precise warehouse temperature monitoring, strict cold chain management and stringent shipping protocols. A fully licenced importer, distributor, packager and wholesaler, BioScript Logistics is an independent Canadian company that holds a Drug Establishment Licence (DEL) and has the capability to hold a Medical Device Establishment Licence (MDEL).

BioScript Logistics is a natural evolution that complements the company's robust, end-to-end specialty services, and demonstrates BioScript's commitment to being at the forefront of innovative healthcare solutions.

BioScript Solutions® is committed to helping people with chronic illnesses achieve the best possible health outcomes. With our total care approach, we simplify access to complex drug therapies and deliver full-service specialty care solutions at every stage of the patients' treatment journey. Through our logistics and distribution operations, specialty pharmacies, patient support programs and clinical services, BioScript has the capability to manage the needs of manufacturers, payors, prescribers, and health care practitioners across Canada ― today, and tomorrow. To learn more, please visit bioscript.ca.

