OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian comics will be the Special Focus at the 51st Angoulême International Comics Festival from January 24 to 28, 2024. This prestigious spotlight at Europe's largest comics festival is an important opportunity for the Canadian delegation of 75+ comics creators and publishers to show the world their considerable talent and diversity through various activities and sites, including a dedicated Canada Pavilion. France boasts one of the largest comics markets in the world and comics are valued as an art form known as the "Ninth Art." The Angoulême International Comics Festival is an excellent opportunity for Canadian creators and publishers to tap into this important market to expand their exports.

"Canadian comics are full of creativity", said the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage. "This festival is an ideal opportunity to highlight the skill and diversity of our artists. These cultural gatherings help create lasting bonds, bolstering Canadian artistic excellence in comics. The Canadian publishing industry shines on the world stage and we are proud to support it." The Canadian delegation for the Special Focus year represents a wide range of artists' perspectives and practices as well as the country's geographic and linguistic diversity, with nearly 60 authors and over 20 independent Canadian publishers from across the country. Canada will have its own pavilion (245 m2) at the heart of the festival where publishers will meet with potential partners during B2B meetings and networking events, and where visitors will be able to discover Canada's Ninth Art through various activities, such as panels, book signings, workshops, live drawings, and a dedicated bookstore. The public will also be invited to appreciate Canadian comics through special programming at various sites throughout the festival, including a large exhibition, D'un océan à l'autre, cap sur la bande dessinée canadienne, featuring over 70 creators from all of Canada's provinces and territories.

The special focus on Canadian Ninth Art is a testament to the vitality and appeal of Canadian comics, culture, and the Francophonie. In the words of the Honourable Stéphane Dion, Ambassador of Canada to France and Monaco and Special Envoy to the EU and Europe, "This year, the Angoulême International Comics Festival in France, by far the largest francophone comics festival in the world, celebrates Canadian Ninth Art, much to the delight of comics lovers. This is an incredible opportunity to showcase the extraordinary quality of our comics and the vitality of our publishing houses to new and existing audiences alike. Long live Canadian comics!"

Canada's presence at the festival is thanks to a partnership with Global Affairs Canada, Canadian Heritage in collaboration with Livres Canada Books, the Canada Council for the Arts, the Canadian Cultural Centre, the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec, Québec BD, and Air Canada.

For more information, please email Gabrielle Etcheverry, Deputy Executive Director, Livres Canada Books.

