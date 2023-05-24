CANADIAN COMEDIAN RON JAMES TO HOST BATTLE OF THE BRAINS - AN ANNUAL FUNDRAISING GALA IN SUPPORT OF DAYTRIPPERS CHILDREN'S CHARITY

TORONTO, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Professionals from Toronto's most prominent and influential businesses will gather at The Bram & Bluma Appel Salon in Toronto on May 25th for an all-out battle of knowledge, brain power, and rapid-fire thinking at the 27th annual Battle of the Brains fundraising gala. Hosted by Canadian stand-up comedian, actor and author of national bestseller 'All Over the Map', Ron James, it promises to be one of the most fun charity nights of the year. Proceeds from the event support Daytrippers Children's Charity, an organization that funds educational school trips for children in lower-income and far-reaching areas across Canada, helping to build confidence, cultivate curiosity, and unlock their full potential.

"Battle of the Brains is more than just a trivia game, it's an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children in need," says Michael Comisarow, founder and chair of Daytrippers Children's Charity. "By working together, we can inspire the next generation to dream big and realize their potential."

The event has a noble cause, an exclusive crowd, and teams will compete for the coveted Battle Cup. For one night, Toronto's brightest and most competitive professionals will battle to answer a series of trivia questions on everything from popular 80's lyrics to science and history.

The event is Daytrippers' largest annual fundraiser. It's a night of entertainment, laughter, and philanthropy. Ron James says, "For one night, you can test your knowledge, enjoy a great meal, and most importantly, support a fantastic cause. It's a win-win situation!"

Last year's Battle of the Brains raised over $270,000 to fund school trips for children nationwide. This year's event hopes to surpass that number and continue to provide enriching opportunities to children in-need across the country.

"We believe that every child deserves access to transformative learning experiences. Canada is home to some of the most inspiring cultural institutions, museums, art galleries and conservation areas. However, many children in Canada never experience them. In fact, many children never venture outside their inner-city neighbourhood or rural community," says Comisarow.

Daytrippers has approved $3.5 million in funding for trips and provided support for over 330 thousand children across Canada since inception in 2000. The charity is 100 per cent volunteer run.

"Thanks to the support of our donors and volunteers, we're reaching even more children than ever before," says Stewart Hayes, executive director of Daytrippers. "Our goal is to ensure Canadian children never miss out on a school trip due to financial constraints. We are dedicated to extending our reach across Canada, especially in rural and Indigenous communities, to provide experiential learning opportunities to those who need it most."

About Daytrippers Children's Charity

Based in Toronto, Daytrippers' mission is to fund experiential learning opportunities for in-need children across Canada. Since its inception in 2000, the organization has been funding educational trips that satisfy the local curriculum and where financial need exists. Daytrippers is a registered national charity and 100 per cent volunteer run by professionals dedicated to giving back to the community.

Links

About Daytrippers: https://daytrippers.ca/

Battle of the Brains: https://daytrippers.ca/battle-overview/#

How schools can apply for funding: https://daytrippers.ca/criteria-and-timelines/

Donate: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/6219?v2=true

Instagram: @daytrippersca

Media requests contact: Genevive Savundranayagam - [email protected]

SOURCE Daytrippers Children’s Charity