Canadian College of Health Leaders (CCHL), GTA Chapter, announces recipient of HealthCare Leadership Award

MISSISSAUGA, ON and OAKVILLE, ON, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Laura Salisbury, Chief Executive Officer of Nucleus Independent Living, has been named as this year's recipient of the Canadian College of Health Leaders - GTA Chapter, Healthcare Leadership Award for outstanding contribution to her organization, community and health system in 2022.

Laura Salisbury, Chief Executive Officer of Nucleus Independent Living, recipient of HealthCare Leadership Award (CNW Group/Nucleus Independent Living)

"We are so very, very pleased and unanimously chose Laura this year," noted the CCHL chapter nomination committee. "As CEO of Nucleus, Laura embodies integrity, passion, trust (and a great sense of humour). She drives those around her to always aim higher and think bigger, while remaining highly-action oriented."

Since taking over as CEO of Nucleus in September 2020, Laura has already accomplished what many attempt to do in a decade. She has galvanized staff towards the common focus of digital modernization, culture transformation and quality improvement, overhauled Nucleus' digital assets, including the implementation of a new electronic health record and eReferral solution, improved client experience by 15.6%, increased base funding for programs and services by 18% ($3 million), and re-imagined the administrative structure that has halted staff turnover."

"I am truly honored, humbled and a bit speechless to be receiving this award," says Laura. "Healthcare is a true passion of mine and I am so appreciative to the Nucleus Board of Directors for taking a chance on me, the first CEO to be recruited externally in 40 years, as well as to my exceptional team for supporting and realizing our vision towards the art of possible for clients and staff."

"The Board is thrilled to have Laura leading the organization. She is a high-energy, impact-oriented leader who is putting a well-thought-out strategy into action," says Yves Bélanger, Nucleus' Board Chair.

Laura received the award at the CCHL – GTA Chapters Annual General Meeting on May 17, 2023. She will also be recognized at the CCHL National Conference in Toronto on June 4, 2023.

About Nucleus Independent Living

Nucleus Independent Living provides personal support care for older adults and people with disabilities in Oakville, Mississauga and South Etobicoke. For over 40 years, Nucleus has championed independent living by helping clients live well at home and within their communities. Learn more .

SOURCE Nucleus Independent Living

For further information: Karin Archer-Myles, 4164170408, [email protected]