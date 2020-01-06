Canadian Coast Guard working to remove MV Spudnik from Fraser River

Today, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced that the Coast Guard is taking action to remove the MV Spudnik from the Fraser River near Surrey, BC Work is now underway to permanently resolve the threat posed by the vessel to prevent any long-term impacts.

A recent assessment of the vessel determined that there are imminent risks of pollution threat, hull corrosion, possible sinking and fire. In order to prevent future costs to the environment, the Fraser River and surrounding communities, we are acting now to permanently remove this threat of pollution, and safety risk.

The Canadian Coast Guard has begun work with the contractor Marine Recycling Corporation to assess various options to safely dismantle and remove the vessel from the marine environment. Removal of the vessel is expected to be complete in the spring. The Coast Guard will monitor the vessel throughout the process, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

"Abandoned and vessels can pose a serious problem for our coastal communities, and the MV Spudnik is no exception. I have been a strong advocate for a real solution to this problem that is present right across the country, and I am confident in the Canadian Coast Guard's swift action to remove this vessel from the Fraser River while proactively addressing the threat of pollution."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

The MV Spudnik has been moored in its current location in the Fraser River since 2014.

Bulk pollutants were originally removed from the vessel in 2014; however, the 2019 assessment of the vessel has determined there is an immediate risk of hull corrosion, sinking, fire and further pollution.

Naval architects, salvage leads and safety specialists are conducting detailed inspections of the vessel to determine various options for the safe removal of the vessel.

Coast Guard will work with the contractor to determine the best option and next steps for the removal of the vessel from the Fraser River.

Coast Guard is engaging and providing regular updates to First Nations communities in the area.

