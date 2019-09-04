Canadian Coast Guard Inshore Rescue Boat Crews Wrap up 2019 Operations Français

Fisheries and Oceans Central & Arctic Region

Sep 04, 2019, 11:30 ET

SARNIA, ON, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard wishes to advise the public that its Inshore Rescue Boat (IRB) stations in Ontario are wrapping up their seasonal maritime search and rescue service. The Coast Guard's IRB stations are located at Britt, Brebeuf Island, Hill Island, Port Lambton, Thames River, and Long Point. These stations open each May and will be operational until Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

Canadian Coast Guard IRB crew from Brebeuf Island during a training exercise on Georgian Bay. The IRB season in Ontario closed for the season on September 4, 2019. (CNW Group/Fisheries and Oceans Central & Arctic Region)
The Inshore Rescue Boat program employs post-secondary students to provide additional maritime search and rescue service during the busy summer season. The Coast Guard's Search and Rescue lifeboat stations across the Great Lakes and Georgian Bay are staffed by Coast Guard personnel and will remain in service until November/December, and re-open in the spring.

Marine emergencies can be called into the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, at 1-800-267-7270; to a Canadian Coast Guard Marine Communications and Traffic Services Centre by VHF radio (channel 16); or, by dialing *16 on a cell phone. For additional information on the Canadian Coast Guard's search and rescue services, please visit: http://www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca/sar/home.

For more information on the Inshore Rescue Boat program, please visit: http://www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca/SAR/IRB-Background.

