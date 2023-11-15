Canadian Club® Launches The Invitation Series with the Release of Canadian Club Issue No. 1 Classic Sherry Cask 15 Year Old

This premium one-time release is the first of the new series, inviting Canadians and kindred spirits to explore the craft and expertise Canadian Club has to offer

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Club is pleased to announce the release of The Invitation Series, a new series of modern expressions, marking the occasion with the inaugural release of Issue No. 1, Canadian Club Classic 15 Year Old Sherry Cask. The premium marque sees award-winning Canadian Club Classic 12 Year Old through a second aging in Oloroso sherry casks, marrying the richness and sweetness of sherry with the renowned features of classic Canadian Club. The exclusive release will be available across Canada in limited quantities this November.

The launch of the Invitation Series serves as a hand-poured personal welcome to Canadian whisky explorers, designed to celebrate old stories and new beginnings. "This Series is my personal, heartfelt invitation to you to explore Canadian Club, its legacy and enticing expressions, and connect with a community of kindred spirits," says Canadian Club Brand Ambassador Tish Harcus. "Why the Invitation Series you may ask? Invitations hold the promise of good things to come, such as camaraderie, enriching adventures, old friends, older stories, and the chance to write new ones. Canadian Club exists at the heart of all that."

"As leading experts for more than 160 years, the brand's continued success can be attributed to the consistent quality we put in every bottle," shares Danielle Milette, senior brand manager of Canadian Club. "The new spirit, and series, offer an opportunity for whisky explorers at any stage to discover the essence of Canadian Club through modern and relevant expressions."

Canadian Club Classic 15 Year Old Sherry Cask boasts an enchanting auburn hue, with a spicy creaminess on the palate, with the secondary aging in sherry casks lending subtle sweetness and warmth through hints of toffee, and rich mellow wood.

The expressions of the Invitation Series will lean into the mastery Canadian Club has honed through more than a century of excelling in crafting quality liquids, extending a warm welcome to the Club of Kindred Spirits.

Tasting Notes:

Colour: Amber Gold

Aroma: Toffee and caramel with a hint of sherry

Taste: Caramelized oak notes, warm and creamy with the added richness and sweetness of sherry

Finish: Long clean finish with hints of oak, vanilla, and sherry

Canadian Club Classic 15 Year Old Sherry Cask is set to be on shelves this November across Canada, excluding Quebec, at a suggested retail price of $89.95/ 750mL, with an ABV of 42%.

ABOUT CANADIAN CLUB

Canadian Club is an iconic brand that has propelled the Canadian whisky category to fame around the world for more than 160 years. Canadian Club's success and longevity can be attributed not only to the brand's renowned history, but also to the quality of the product inside its bottles. We have always prided ourselves on making a superior whisky accessible to everyone who wished to enjoy it. This is what has allowed our award-winning whisky to endure the test of time, throughout history and changing trends and tastes. Today, Canadian Club continues to be the choice of savvy drinkers who are looking for a classic cocktail, or simply a great tasting whisky served neat.

ABOUT BEAM SUNTORY INC.

As the world's third largest premium spirits company, Beam Suntory is Crafting the Spirits Brands that Stir the World. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands and Suntory whisky Kakubin, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek bourbon, Yamazaki, Hakushu and Hibiki Japanese whiskies, Teacher's, Laphroaig, and Bowmore Scotch whiskies, Canadian Club whisky, Courvoisier cognac, Sauza tequila, Pinnacle vodka and Midori liqueur. Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and commitment to Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com

DRINK RESPONSIBLY. Canadian Club® Blended Canadian Whisky, 50% alc./vol. ©2022 Canadian Club Import Company, Chicago, IL

