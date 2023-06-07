Canadian Climate Investor Conference Closes the Market

TORONTO, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Bernard Tan, Chief Executive Officer, RE Royalties, along with representatives from Water Tower Research, CVW Clean Technologies, Solar Alliance, ReCyclico, Northstar Clean Technologies, Revolve Renewables, Electrovaya, Synex Renewables, Green Impact Partners, UGE International, Evergen Infrastructure, and Clearblue Technologies, joined Berk Sumen, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference.

The inaugural Canadian Climate Investor conference brings together growth oriented, publicly traded clean energy and technology companies, and climate conscious investors, to share ideas and to discover ways to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future for Canadians.

Presenting companies will share how their businesses are contributing to the energy transition, helping investors earn attractive returns, and helping reduce the impacts of climate change.

The conference takes a market-oriented approach towards publicly traded climate investments designed to help democratize the ability for individual investors to participate in growing the clean economy and to accelerate the deployment of finance required for a net-zero future.

TMX Group is a founding sponsor of the conference.

