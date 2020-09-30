Canadian Clean Tech Innovator Ionomr Innovations Wins Top Product and Market Award at European F-Cell Conference

STUTTGART, Germany, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Vancouver clean technology company Ionomr Innovations Inc. has won the top award for Products & Markets at F-Cell, the world's leading hydrogen and fuel cell conference taking place in Stuttgart September 29 and 30.

Ionomr is the first Canadian company to win the F-Cell Product & Markets award, chosen based on the product's innovation, market potential and environmental and social benefits.

In accepting the award, Bill Haberlin, Chief Executive Officer of Ionomr, said, "Innovation in materials is crucial for the success of a clean hydrogen economy, and Ionomr is leading the way with the development of fuel cell membranes and polymers that are more durable, efficient, cost-effective, and free of the toxic chemicals used by other technologies. Our advanced materials will enable our partners to take fuel cell vehicles and other clean energy technologies to market faster, cleaner and with better performance."

Ionomr was awarded top product for Pemion™, its new ground-breaking hydrocarbon-based proton exchange membrane (PEM) and ionomer used to generate electricity in fuel cell engines, including heavy duty transport and automotive. Pemion™ offers superior chemical and mechanical stability, conductivity, durability and efficiency, all of which reduce the unit cost.

Pemion™'s revolutionary polymer structure avoids the environmental problems associated with the production, use and disposal of fluorine-containing polymers commonly used today. Perfluorinated compounds (PFCs/PFAS) are known to be environmental toxins as they can leach into water sources, accumulate biologically in living organisms, and are difficult to recycle.

In addition to its Pemion™ technology, Ionomr has developed Aemion™ and Aemion+™, ultra-stable anion exchange membranes (AEMs) that operate without the need for costly precious metals (commonly platinum and iridium) that are required by traditional proton-exchange membranes. Aemion™'s advanced stabilization techniques also allow for longer life, reducing replacement costs and environmental impacts.

About Ionomr Innovations

Ionomr is advancing the development and manufacturing of ion-exchange membranes and polymers for energy storage and clean energy generation. Ionomr's Pemion™ and Aemion™ technologies provide cost, performance and sustainability advantages for fuel cells, hydrogen production, energy storage, advanced batteries, and carbon capture processes. Founded by Simon Fraser University PhD chemistry student Dr. Benjamin Britton in 2016, Ionomr employs 25 clean technology professionals at its research and manufacturing facilities in Vancouver, Canada. The company is poised for significant growth and anticipates adding more Canadian jobs in the coming months. For more information about how Ionomr is helping to advance the clean energy economy and create a new clean membrane industry, visit www.ionomr.com.

