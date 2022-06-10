Canadian clean tech company has brought light to 1,000,000 Kenyans

TORONTO, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Solar Panda, a young Canadian company that provides solar power systems to homes without access to electricity in sub-Saharan Africa, has achieved the significant milestone of lighting the homes of 1 million Kenyans!

There are nearly 1 billion people worldwide who lack access to reliable energy. This negatively impacts the lives of people who are trying to study, work, and play without the benefit of electricity and must suffer the health consequences of toxic kerosene. Solar Panda launched in 2017 with the aim of transforming people's lives through access to electricity.

Solar Panda designs and sells Solar Home Systems that include lights, mobile phone charging, radios, and televisions through its own network of 37 shops and 800 field agents across Kenya. Systems are financed for customers to enable affordability. Since launching, Solar Panda has become the fastest growing company in this industry and was ranked the 3rd fastest growing company in Canada in 2021 by Report on Business Magazine, a publication of Canada's newspaper of record, the Globe and Mail.

"It is an incredible feeling to wake up each morning and know that because of us, there are hundreds more families that have electricity today that didn't yesterday. I'm so proud of this milestone as it represents a lot of hard work by an incredibly talented and dedicated team", says Andy Keith, Founder and CEO. "Despite all the challenges of the last two years due to covid, we've remained committed to our mission. And we are just getting started!"

Solar Panda is currently raising its first round of external equity to support its ambitious growth plans. For more information on Solar Panda and investment opportunities, please contact us at www.solarpanda.com or at [email protected].

About Solar Panda

Solar Panda, headquartered in Canada and Nairobi, is on a journey to give every household access to solar energy — to light their home, improve their health, charge their mobile phone, and provide a window to the world through radio and TV. Launched in 2017, Solar Panda has grown quickly due to its high-quality products, affordable pricing, excellent customer service, and direct sales strategy. Now in more than 200,000 homes, Solar Panda ( www.solarpanda.com ) is bringing clean, affordable electricity to over 1 million Kenyans.

SOURCE Solar Panda