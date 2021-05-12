Canadian Chiropractic Association researching member attitudes about diversity, equity and inclusion

Ground-breaking survey will help improve access to healthcare for all Canadians

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Today the Canadian Chiropractic Association (CCA) launched a research study to gather and understand members' attitudes, knowledge and awareness of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and their perspectives of DEI in their profession and within their own practices.

"Our goal is to improve access to safe, non-invasive treatments that can help Canadians live healthy, active lives, especially in underserved communities," says Alison Dantas, CEO of the CCA. "We will use the insights to develop evidence-based strategies to address inequality and discrimination."

The CCA recognizes that systemic racism and discrimination exist for Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour (BIPOC), members of the LGBTQ2S+ community, persons from various religious backgrounds, persons with disabilities, and women.

"We believe that embracing diversity, equity and inclusion is the best way to address these inequalities," said Alison Dantas. "Our goal is to create an inclusive and equitable environment where patients, chiropractors, board directors, CCA staff and members of the broader public are valued for their differences."

This research project is part of the CCA's DEI strategy, launched in October 2020, which includes a national DEI task force and free DEI training for members.

"Addressing healthcare inequities starts with awareness," says DEI expert Rima Dib, director of curriculum and training at [email protected] Rima has led the CCA's DEI training for members, board members and staff. "Understanding what practitioners think about DEI is an important step towards a more inclusive society."

Researchers from the Centre for Disability Prevention and Rehabilitation at CMCC, Ontario Tech University and McMaster University are running the survey and analyzing the data.

As part of its DEI strategy, the CCA has committed to the following achievements:

Increasing access to chiropractic care by ensuring underrepresented groups value and have access to chiropractic as a way to live healthy, active lives;

Empowering CCA staff, board directors, and members to confront and dismantle systemic racism and discrimination;

Sparking innovation, excellence and integrity in its work by increasing diversity, equity and inclusion in the profession's leadership roles;

Fostering open and caring environments where dialogue about diversity, equity and inclusion can take place; and

Valuing and promoting the competencies of cultural agility at all levels of the CCA, with stakeholders and with the profession.

About the Canadian Chiropractic Association

The Canadian Chiropractic Association represents Doctors of Chiropractic across Canada who treat and manage musculoskeletal conditions that impact the health of millions of Canadians. Every year, at least 4.7 million Canadians rely on chiropractors to help them manage the serious burden of musculoskeletal pain and disease. As one of Canada's largest primary contact health care professions, chiropractors provide evidence-based, non-invasive, drug-free manual therapies.

SOURCE Canadian Chiropractic Association

For further information: Arden Bagni-Fast, Manager, Marketing & Communications, Canadian Chiropractic Association, 416-585-7902 X 237, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.chiropractic.ca/

