Canadian chef makes gold-medal meals for Lima 2019 Pan American Games

BURLINGTON, ON, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - A culinary team led by Sodexo Canada's Executive Chef Stephen Lee will fuel the world's top athletes competing this summer at the Pan American and Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru.

Running from July 26 to August 11 and from August 23 to September 1, the Lima 2019 Pan Am and Parapan Am Games are familiar territory for Lee, who was Executive Chef for the Games held four years ago in Toronto, as well as the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics.

As Executive Chef in Lima, Lee will lead a culinary team of more than 300 highly trained Sodexo professionals from around the world. They expect to make about 700,000 meals for more than 12,000 athletes, officials, volunteers and employees over the eight-week duration of the Games.

"I have the challenge to bring together an international team that will support elite athletes from all over the Americas. In a temporary structure our culinary team will produce up to 24,000 meals a day with 24/7 service," says Lee.

At the Games Lee and his team are focusing on fresh and local while highlighting Peruvian flavours, the same popular menu formula that fueled the world's best athletes during the Pan Am and Parapan Am Games in Toronto.

The team will offer hot food from three different stations: an Italian station offering pizza and pasta dishes; a grill station featuring a variety of proteins and vegetarian options; and a Peruvian station with local dishes such as papa rellena (stuffed potato) and lomo saltado (sauteed beef).

In addition, a snack station, called "Inca Bio Station" will be open 22 hours a day with a selection of chopped fruits and vegetables, sandwiches, yogurt, cereals, breads and other cold foods. There will also be options that are free of allergens such as gluten, dairy, nuts and eggs.

"We'll make sure there's a large variety of fresh, and nutritious foods for all dietary needs to fuel the athletes before their events," says Lee.

A multidisciplinary team of experts in food, nutrition and logistics will work alongside Chef Lee to ensure the highest standards of quality and safety, and waste management.

Sodexo in Canada

Sodexo has been delivering On-Site Services in Canada for over 40 years. Recognized as a strategic partner, Sodexo Canada is dedicated to providing Quality of Life Services for clients, their employees and visitors in the corporate, education, healthcare and energy and resources segments. These Quality of Life Services create healthy, safe, and efficient environments allowing individuals and organizations to grow and succeed. Delivering food and facilities management services for over 185 clients, Sodexo is a market leader in Canada in terms of revenue and consumers served and has been recognized as a top employer for the past six consecutive years. Sodexo Canada is proud to have created the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, an independent charitable organization that has raised over $3 million to fight hunger and donated more than 1 million meals to at-risk youth across Canada since 2007. Follow us on Twitter @SodexoCanada

Sodexo in Canada

13,000 employees

100+ services

185 clients

223 sites

SOURCE Sodexo Canada

