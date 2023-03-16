Canadian CEOs from CIBC, CAAT Pension Plan and GreenShield Canada reveal key lessons following a pivotal year

TORONTO, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's influential leaders are sharing their top lessons and insights after committing to meaningful change for Canada's future.



Drawing from a selection of stories and audio from the award-winning Contributors podcast, CEOs share a behind-the-scenes dive into some of their most critical programs and projects—ultimately resulting in improved employee engagement, improved business outcomes, or a shift in organizational mindset.



"Hosting Contributors, I get the opportunity to talk to Canada's most admired CEOs, who offer insights into their challenges, successes and how we can come together to create a better future for Canada," says Russell Evans, Host of Contributors and Vice President, Communications, at CAAT Pension Plan.

Contributors eBook: Lessons from the Leaders (CNW Group/Contributors) Derek Dobson, CEO and Plan Manager, CAAT Pension Plan, is one of many leaders featured in the new Contributors eBook, Lessons from the Leaders. (CNW Group/Contributors)

"Emerging from the pandemic, some of the recurring themes we're hearing are related to prioritizing people over products, finding your purpose, and keeping your long-term strategy at the forefront. We've also heard a lot of great advice about winning the Marathon for Talent."



The Lessons from the Leaders eBook provides ideas for leaders who are inspired to start a program or initiative that can drive meaningful change for their organization, their people, and Canada's future. The new eBook is a collection of real stories that leaders can keep on hand when looking for guidance on overcoming some of the pressing challenges that organizations are facing today.

In the first of its series, the compilation of actionable takeaways provides business leaders with real lessons from CEOs at organizations like CIBC, The Conference Board of Canada, CAAT Pension Plan, and more. The eBook offers quick wins and ideas for those looking for inspiration.

Lessons from the Leaders is available for complimentary download here.

About Contributors

Contributors is an award-winning podcast produced by one of Canada's fastest-growing pension plans, CAAT Pension Plan. The episodes explore how organizations are making strategic decisions today to secure a better and brighter future for Canada. The show invites Canadian business leaders to discuss how their organizations are leading fundamental change, disrupting industries, and investing in Canada's well-being. Learn more at ContributorsPodcast.ca.

About CAAT Pension Plan

CAAT Pension Plan is an independent, jointly governed plan that offers two highly desirable designs of a defined benefit pension. CAAT's award-winning DBplus plan design is leading an extraordinary pace of growth for the Plan. Originally created to support the Ontario college system, the CAAT Plan now proudly serves more than 320 participating employers in 14 industries including the for-profit, nonprofit, and broader public sectors. It currently has more than 84,000 active and retired members in all provinces. The CAAT Plan is respected for its pension and investment management expertise and focus on stability and benefit security. At January 1, 2022, the Plan was 124% funded on a going-concern basis.

Learn more at CAATPension.ca.

SOURCE Contributors