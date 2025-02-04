Canadian Centre for Agricultural Wellbeing Launches the National Farmer Crisis Line

FCC is sending this news release on behalf of the Canadian Centre for Agricultural Wellbeing.

REGINA, SK, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Centre for Agricultural Wellbeing (CCAW) is proud to announce the launch of the National Farmer Wellness Network (NFWN) Crisis Line, 1-866-FARMS01 (1-866-327-6701), a transformative initiative designed to address the unique mental health challenges faced by Canada's farmers, farm families, and agricultural workers. This program, made possible through an investment of $1.5 million over three years from Farm Credit Canada (FCC), provides tailored mental health support delivered by licensed professionals trained in the Canadian Agricultural Literacy Program (CALP).

Farming is one of the most demanding and high-stress occupations. The financial pressures, isolation, and emotional demands of caring for livestock and crops can take a toll on mental health. The National Farmer Wellness Network Crisis Line bridges the gap by offering accessible, culturally informed, and confidential crisis services, ensuring farmers receive care tailored to their needs in moments of crisis.

Quotes

Quote from Dr. Briana Hagen, Chief Executive Officer and Lead Scientist, Canadian Centre for Agricultural Wellbeing

"The National Farmer Wellness Network ensures farmers have access to vital, farm-tailored mental health support. With FCC's backing, it tackles industry-specific stressors and strengthens resilience in Canada's agricultural communities.

Since 2022, CCAW has worked to bridge mental health service gaps for farmers. The National Farmer Wellness Network Crisis Line fills a critical need, providing urgent support and ensuring continuity of care nationwide."

Quote from Deborah Vanberkel, Chief Programming Officer, National Farmer Wellness Network

"The National Farmer Wellness Network is more than a program; it's a commitment to Canada's agricultural families. We're here to provide support that understands and respects the unique realities of farming life. Together with FCC, we're creating a network that farmers can trust to navigate their challenges and prioritize their wellbeing."

Quote from Justine Hendricks, President and Chief Executive Officer, FCC

"Farm life comes with so many joys and celebrations. And yet, the challenges of farm life are often faced alone and without the needed supports. This partnership with CCAW is our commitment to Canadian farm families; to help provide access to critical mental health resources that reflect the realities of their daily lives. FCC is proud to stand alongside CCAW in making sure those who take care of Canadians, by feeding and sustaining our country, can receive support when they need it most."

Quick Facts

Farmers can access immediate, no-cost mental health and crisis support specific to the agricultural community by calling the National Farmer Crisis Line at 1-866-FARMS01 . This helpline ensures secure, confidential assistance for farmers and those in the agricultural industry.

. This helpline ensures secure, confidential assistance for farmers and those in the agricultural industry. The National Farmer Wellness Network (NFWN) connects farmers, farm families, and agricultural workers with licensed mental health professionals who understand the realities of farming.

All mental health professionals are trained in the Canadian Agricultural Literacy Program (CALP) to provide specialized support tailored to the agricultural sector.

The program addresses barriers to mental health support such as geographic isolation, stigma, and lack of tailored resources.

The network collaborates with provincial organizations to provide a resource list, ensuring access to highly skilled and culturally literate professionals for ongoing mental health support across every province.

About the Canadian Centre for Agricultural Wellbeing (CCAW)

The Canadian Centre for Agricultural Wellbeing (CCAW) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to making the mental health and wellbeing of Canadian farmers and agricultural communities a priority. CCAW leads the charge in providing culturally informed, evidence-based mental health programs, farm mental health research, advocacy, and education tailored to the unique challenges of agriculture. CCAW's vision extends beyond fields and barns, calling on corporations, policymakers, researchers, educators, and mental health professionals to make mental wellbeing a shared priority.

By putting farmers and their mental health at the forefront, the CCAW aims to cultivate a sustainable agricultural sector that values the strength and wellbeing of farmers, their families, and agricultural workers across Canada.

Together, the CCAW and FCC are united in their commitment to ensuring Canada's farmers and their families have access to the support they need to thrive on the farm.

SOURCE Farm Credit Canada

For media inquiries, please contact: Dr. Briana Hagen, Chief Executive Officer and Lead Scientist in Canadian Farm Mental Health Research, Canadian Centre for Agricultural Wellbeing, (403) 497 - 4383, [email protected]