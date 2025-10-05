Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure raises over $18 million

Thousands rallied in communities nationwide to help fund the most promising breast cancer research and support programs for Canadians facing the disease.

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, more than 60,000 participants and volunteers across over 50 communities nationwide came together for the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure, raising more than $18 million to fund breast cancer research, advocacy, and support services across Canada.

Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure participants (CNW Group/Canadian Cancer Society (National Office))

With nearly 30 years of incredible commitment from title sponsor CIBC, the annual volunteer-led fundraising event has been a significant driver of breast cancer progress in Canada. Since 1992, the Run has raised more than $540 million for the Canadian Cancer Society that has funded discoveries and the development of new treatments and protocols used worldwide to better detect and treat breast cancer.

"The CIBC Run for the Cure is one day of coming together for people affected by breast cancer and driving progress long into the future -- but our commitment to improving and saving lives never ends," shares Laurie Benner, Vice President, Signature Programs, Canadian Cancer Society. "Supporters of this year's Run are helping us fuel the most promising opportunities to improve patient outcomes with better treatment options for the 1 in 8 women who will face a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime."

Last year, funds raised by the Run enabled the Canadian Cancer Society to:

Support 76 projects focused on breast cancer research in Canada, and 23 clinical trials with participants diagnosed with breast cancer.

Provide over 2,500 nights stay for breast cancer patients and caregivers travelling for treatment at a Canadian Cancer Society lodge.

Share reliable breast cancer information to Canadians, with more than 1.5 million page views on breast cancer pages on cancer.ca.

Answer 4,200 inquiries from people affected by breast cancer through the Cancer Information Helpline.

Deliver breast prostheses and wigs to over 1,300 Canadians with breast cancer to help them feel more like themselves.

"The CIBC Run for the Cure is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we unite for a common purpose," says Richard Jardim, CIO and Executive Vice-President, Technology, CIBC and co-executive sponsor of the CIBC Run for the Cure. "Together, we are making a meaningful difference, and we are proud to stand alongside the Canadian Cancer Society as we work to create a brighter, healthier future for everyone affected by breast cancer."

Because of funds raised through the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure and decades of progress, breast cancer survival rates continue to rise. But there's still more to be done. Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Canadian women and the second leading cause of cancer-related death.

To learn more or donate visit cibcrunforthecure.com.

