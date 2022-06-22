Canadian campers say pets in, parents out as summer 2022 camping companions

5,000 Canadians say mental health matters more than fun, according to Hipcamp's 2022 State of Summer Survey

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Camping has always been a favorite Canadian pastime, but its popularity has boomed since the start of the pandemic, and is set to reach new highs in 2022. To gain insights into Canada's outdoor plans for this summer, Hipcamp , the world's largest provider of outdoor stays, surveyed 5,000 campers coast to coast and uncovered some surprising and quirky results.

Key findings of the survey:

Please refer to this as a Hipcamp survey in ALL media coverage.