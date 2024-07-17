A KPMG in Canada survey reveals the majority of companies saw an impact on their bottom lines and net zero progress, prompting them to start climate-proofing their business operations

TORONTO, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - More than nine in 10 (92 per cent) Canadian business leaders fear that the extreme weather events over the last year are the new normal and that their organization will be hit by a climate-related event this year, finds new KPMG in Canada research.

A recent survey of 350 Canadian business leaders found that 56 per cent of companies suffered a hit to their profitability from last year's extreme weather events, while 49 per cent saw their costs rise significantly due to issues ranging from productivity loss to broken supply chains to increased insurance costs.

"The extreme weather events of the last couple of years have driven home the cost of climate change to the Canadian economy and the bottom line of individual businesses," says Roopa Davé, KPMG in Canada's National Climate Risk Leader. "Devastating forest fires, floods, hurricanes, and extreme heat have impacted profitability for more than half of Canadian companies. Even those that escaped damage fear they will be hit this year – with over two-thirds being very or extremely concerned."

"Companies are beginning to treat climate risk the same as other enterprise risks and taking the necessary steps to adapt and build mitigation strategies that help them navigate increasingly unpredictable weather events. A robust climate risk assessment includes multiple integrated factors, including potential impacts on a company's facilities, supply chains, and business model."

Key poll findings:

Companies are committed to sustainability and decarbonization but there are hurdles.

Faced with the reality of more extreme weather, increased demands from stakeholders to make sustainability a priority, and the recognition that regulations are coming that will require disclosure of their decarbonization plans, most (89 per cent) Canadian businesses say they are more determined than ever to find ways to reduce their impact on the environment. "Companies have strengthened their commitment to addressing sustainability and are willing to make more investments to deliver on their climate-related goals, however many are dealing with a number of hurdles," says Doron Telem, Partner and National ESG Leader for KPMG in Canada. "Most are struggling to find the capacity, collect the required data and navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment." Mr. Telem says this has slowed decarbonization investments, noting that only a third of companies (33 per cent) have integrated sustainability criteria into product design, manufacturing process, and supply chain operations.

"Organizations should not wait for regulation to drive their sustainability goals. They should focus on value creation and protection by developing and executing transition plans to lower emissions today. It is critical to understand which projects can have a positive ROI and, in parallel, which operations create challenges for meeting sustainability goals and require alternative approaches," says Mr. Telem.

Other key poll findings:

KPMG in Canada surveyed business owners or executive level C-suite decision makers at 350 Canadian companies between June 5 and June 15, 2024, using Sago's premier business research panel. Thirty-one per cent of the companies have $500 million and $1 billion in annual gross revenue, 23 per cent have between $100 million and $299 million, 23 per cent have between $300 million to $499 million, and 10 per cent have more than $1 billion. No companies were surveyed under $10 million in annual gross revenue.

