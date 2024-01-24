Canadian Business Innovation Awards Deadline Extended to January 31, 2024

Celebrating Visionary Companies Transforming Canadian Industries

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Business (CB), the leading media brand for executives and entrepreneurs, is extending the application deadline for its third annual Innovation Awards due to overwhelming interest. Applications are now being accepted until January 31, 2024.

This prestigious program recognizes and honours the Canadian companies that have demonstrated unparalleled innovation and visionary leadership across various industries.

In the face of unprecedented challenges, the Innovation Awards provide a platform to spotlight companies across sectors such as health care, fintech, fashion and more. Canadian businesses of all sizes, including international companies with a Canadian headquarters, are invited to showcase their groundbreaking work that has challenged the status quo over the past year.

Winners earn exposure through a feature in the CB Spring 2024 issue and a digital profile on canadianbusiness.com , as well as promotions to CB's engaged audience through email and social media platforms and custom amplification opportunities.

"If we have learned one lesson in the past year, it's that business as usual doesn't cut it in a world destabilized by an uncertain economy, devastating global conflicts, and a climate crisis," says Charlotte Herrold, Editor-in-Chief of Canadian Business. "We are excited to share the stories of Canada's business leaders that are challenging the status quo."

A panel of esteemed judges will carefully evaluate submissions to identify standouts representing the best and brightest in their respective industries. Past winners includeShopify, Wealthsimple, Kobo and Ecobee.

To be considered for the 2024 Canadian Business Innovation Awards:

Visit the submissions portal: theinnovationawards.ca Register your account. Complete a brief questionnaire about your organization.

‍About Canadian Business:

Canadian Business was founded in 1928 to cover the people, companies and ideas shaping the economy in Canada. Today, it is a valued resource for advice, insights, inspiration and networking opportunities, keeping pace with the rapidly shifting business landscape in Canada. In October 2021, CB relaunched its print and digital platforms to reflect the new values, inclusive approaches and entrepreneurial spirit that is changing Canada for the better. Visit canadianbusiness.com .

