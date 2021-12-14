Honoured for their lifetime achievements in business, Maureen Kempston Darkes, Hassan Khosrowshahi, André Desmarais, Paul Desmarais Jr & Paul Guy Desmarais Sr (posthumous) will be inducted to the 2022 Canadian Business Hall of Fame.

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Each year, The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF) honours and celebrates remarkable business leaders for their lifetime achievement. Today CBHF is pleased to announce its 2022 Class of Companions:

Maureen Kempston Darkes O.C., O.Ont., D.Comm., LL.D, General Motors Group Vice President, President GM Latin America, Africa & Middle East (Retired)

O.C., O.Ont., D.Comm., LL.D, General Motors Group Vice President, President GM Latin America, & Hassan Khosrowshahi O.C., O.B.C., Chairman, Persis Holdings

O.C., O.B.C., Chairman, Persis Holdings Andr é Desmarais O.C., O.Q., Deputy Chairman, Power Corporation of Canada

O.C., O.Q., Deputy Chairman, Power Corporation of Paul Desmarais Jr O.C., O.Q., MBA, Chairman, Power Corporation of Canada

O.C., O.Q., MBA, Chairman, Power Corporation of Paul Guy Desmarais Sr (posthumous 1927-2013) P.C., C.C., O.Q., Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Power Corporation of Canada

"As the 2022 CBHF Chancellor, it is my pleasure to congratulate Ms. Kemptson Darkes, Mr. Khosrowshahi, and the Desmarais Family," said Janice Fukakusa. "Not only are these an accomplished and diverse group of trailblazers recognized for their vision and leadership, national and global economic impact, community engagement and philanthropy, they are role models for enterprising young Canadians."

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame was established in 1979 to recognize exceptional and visionary individuals for their contributions to the economic development and prosperity of Canada.

Each year, business leaders are nominated by their peers and are chosen by an independent selection committee representing Canada's foremost private sector, academic and media institutions. "We thank Korn Ferry, our official Selection Partner, for their diligent review of nominations, and my selection committee colleagues for their thoughtful engagement through the process," said Fukakusa, CBHF Chancellor.

This year's Companions will be formally inducted at the 2022 Canadian Business Hall of Fame Gala Dinner and Induction Ceremony at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on May 12. Proceeds from this event support JA Canada's mission to provide experiential educational programs to students focused on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship.

"In honouring these remarkable Canadians, the CBHF curates a legacy of role models to inspire young people for generations to come," said Scott Hillier, CEO JA Canada. "As Companions, they are mentors and examples for JA youth who represent Canada's future leaders."

About The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF)

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame celebrates outstanding lifetime achievements of Canada's most distinguished business leaders. Since 1979, more than 200 business leaders have been inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. Celebrating the leaders of today and inspiring the leaders of tomorrow, the CBHF Gala Dinner is the signature national fundraising event in support of JA Canada. For more information, please visit www.cbhf.ca.

About JA Canada

JA Canada prepares youth to succeed by delivering programs with experiential learning opportunities to more than 200,000 students each year across Canada. This is done in partnership with educators, volunteers, and businesses to educate students about financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. For more information, please visit www.jacanada.org.

