Canadian Broadcasting Needs an Anti-Racism Strategy

MONTREAL, April 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Community Media Advocacy Centre (CMAC) today launched a series of consultative events titled "Building an Anti-Racism Strategy for Canadian Broadcasting: Conversation & Convergence."

Made possible with support from Canadian Heritage's Anti-Racism Action Program, these important and timely events will help confront barriers experienced by Racialized Canadians (including BIPOC, Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour) in media-access, representation, and employment-related practices.

Five regional gatherings will be facilitated starting in Montreal on April 30 at the Université du Québec à Montréal. Subsequent events will be hosted in Vancouver, Halifax, Calgary, and Winnipeg, culminating in a national conference to be held at Carleton University in Ottawa. The goal of the events is to develop and disseminate an Anti-Racism Strategy that will reduce barriers to participation in media and broadcasting policy-making for Racialized Canadians.

The event details are available online: www.antiracism.media.

Quick Facts

CMAC is a non-profit organization supporting self-determination in media through research, relationship-building, advocacy, and learning.

CMAC engages in policy processes affecting community and Indigenous media; builds relationships with other non-profit organizations serving community and Indigenous media; and participates in research projects and conferences to advance practices, knowledge, and policy for Indigenous and community media in Canada and internationally.

Quotes

Mr. Laith Marouf, Senior Consultant, CMAC: "As an organization with a commitment and history of mobilizing grassroots knowledge to inform media policy-making in Canada, CMAC is excited to launch the 'Building an Anti-Racism Strategy for Canadian Broadcasting: Conversation & Convergence' initiative with funding support from Canadian Heritage's Anti-Racism Action Program. We see this as a timely intervention with the potential to shape how Racialized Canadians experience the media space. We are grateful to Canadian Heritage for their partnership and the trust imposed in us and commit to ensuring the successful and responsible execution of this project."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion: "In Canada, diversity is a fact, but inclusion is a choice. Our government is proud to contribute to the initiative 'Building an Anti-Racism Strategy for Canadian Broadcasting: Conversation & Convergence.' Together, let's continue to build a country that is better, fairer, and more inclusive for everybody, and work together to address issues such as the barriers faced by racialized Canadians. Thank you to CMAC for opening these discussions."

SOURCE Community Media Advocacy Centre

For further information: Contact CMAC at [email protected] or 514-999-1948