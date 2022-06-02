Canadian Beverage Brand Well and GoodLeaf Farms Stepping Up Freshness for Canadian Consumers

"The negative impact of current farming practices on the earth is a fact that many brands choose to ignore. At Well, we prioritize a sustainable process that looks to local supply first to ensure juices and elixirs are the best they can be – for both our consumers and our planet. If you are already invested in drinking 'green juices,' you should reach for the most nutritional and environmentally responsible option – when you choose Well, you're also drinking the most delicious option on the market," shares Well's Co-Founder Jeff Tumbach.

Well 'Greens' cold-pressed juice is chock full of antioxidants, energy-rich vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients and now, GoodLeaf's Ontario Baby Spinach will boost the Vitamin K, Vitamin A, and Vitamin C making this healthy option even more nutritionally dense.

Tumbach adds, "Aligning with companies that share our beliefs and values of quality, sustainability, and local sourcing will continue to grow as we further develop our brand and offering. We look forward to announcing new products in partnership with GoodLeaf in the near future."

GoodLeaf is one of only a small number of climate-controlled, indoor vertical farms in North America that grows Baby Spinach. Because GoodLeaf's vertical farm is indoors, it is a safe, controlled environment free of pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides. It is also spared the ravages of extreme weather; there are no concerns that a late frost will kill a young crop, or that a summer drought will dry out the plants.

"We are incredibly excited to be working with Well to give consumers another way to enjoy our delicious, local greens," shares GoodLeaf vice president corporate development Juanita Moore. "It's fantastic to find another Canadian company as passionate about making the planet and people better as we are at GoodLeaf. Sharing a vision around health and sustainability has made bringing this partnership to life easy."

ABOUT WELL JUICERY CANADA LTD.

Well Juicery Canada Ltd. is Canada's only nationally distributed and fully integrated cold-pressed juice, kombucha, and superfood lemonade companies. A 100 percent Canadian-owned company with a mandate of making fresh healthy beverages available to the masses. Well is the only Canadian beverage manufacturer that owns and operates HPP (high pressure) technology at its facility. This food tech locks in freshness and nutritional content and provides for the healthiest, most nutrient-dense, freshest beverages with the longest shelf life in the industry.

https://www.drinkwell.ca/

ABOUT GOODLEAF FARMS

With a passion for delicious, nutrient-rich greens, GoodLeaf was founded in Halifax in 2011. Using an innovative technology and leveraging multi-level vertical farming, GoodLeaf has created a controlled and efficient indoor farm that can grow fresh produce anywhere in the world, 365 day of the year. The system combines innovations in LED lighting with leading edge hydroponic techniques to produce sustainable, safe, pesticide-free, nutrient-dense leafy greens.

https://www.goodleaffarms.com

